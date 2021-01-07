You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bitcoin shoots past US$35,000 as wild swings resume

Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 5:50 AM

London

BITCOIN jumped to another all-time high on Wednesday, just two days after registering its biggest one-day decline since March.

The world's largest cryptocurrency advanced as much as 6 per cent to US$35,842, surpassing the previous high set on Jan 3, and was trading at US$34,630 as at 7.50am in London. It had plunged as much as 17 per cent on Monday. The digital coin quadrupled in 2020.

A range of factors have been cited for Bitcoin's ascent, showing how hard it is to pinpoint the proximate cause for the latest bout of volatility. Some traders pointed to a JPMorgan Chase & Co long-term price forecast of as much as US$146,000, while others cited the overall risk-on mood in global financial markets.

"Clear bull market, and we're not getting 30 per cent to 40 per cent drops like in 2017," said Vijay Ayyar, head of business development with crypto exchange Luno in Singapore. "The market is more mature with bigger buyers. Keep in mind though that we're in a parabolic phase and they do top out."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

While the latest price swings may be reminiscent of past boom and bust cycles, Bitcoin's ability to reverse its slide so quickly this week suggests institutional investors are not abandoning the space, said Matt Long, head of distribution and prime products with crypto brokerage OSL in Hong Kong.

"Monday's dip was instructive as institutional investors used the opportunity to buy in," he said. "Institutional investment is firmly in the digital asset sector, and potentially accelerating."

More institutions and noted investors, from Paul Tudor Jones to Scott Minerd and Stan Druckenmiller, have either started allocating funds into Bitcoin or have said they're open to doing so.

"The chase higher is back on based on the notion that bigger main street investors are interested in building longer-term positions," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist with Axi.

"This is all about the new age embrace of blockchain technology to which Bitcoin is so uniquely intertwined," he added.

While some argue that the cryptocurrency offers a hedge against dollar weakness and inflation risk in a world awash with fiscal and monetary stimulus, others say retail investors and trend-following quant funds are pumping up an unsustainable bubble. "Bitcoin is better at being gold than gold is at being gold," Anthony Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of SkyBridge Capital, said in an interview on Tuesday.

The firm is the latest to get on the Bitcoin bandwagon, launching a crypto-centric fund this week. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

US Treasury yields return to 1% for first time since March tumult

China fund managers rush to capitalise on green fever

Alibaba plans up to US$8b bond offering

Pound optimism fades along with Brexit glow for asset managers

Bitcoin tops US$35,000 for fresh record as wild swings resume

China's central bank says it will make policy flexible, targeted in 2021

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 7, 2021 12:35 AM
Government & Economy

US factory orders beat expectations in November

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods increased more than expected in November and business investment on...

Jan 7, 2021 12:30 AM
Real Estate

Amazon pledges US$2b for affordable homes near US cities

[WASHINGTON] Amazon.com has earmarked US$2 billion to support affordable housing projects in three US regions,...

Jan 6, 2021 11:59 PM
Government & Economy

US private employment dropped 123,000 in December: ADP

[WASHINGTON] US private employment fell 123,000 in December, according to private data released on Wednesday, a...

Jan 6, 2021 11:55 PM
Government & Economy

NYSE to delist 3 Chinese telecom firms in latest reversal

[NEW YORK] The New York Stock Exchange said Wednesday it would delist three Chinese telecom equities, saying its...

Jan 6, 2021 11:37 PM
Stocks

US: Dow rises after Georgia vote, infrastructure stocks up

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks were mixed early Wednesday with infrastructure stocks gaining on the Democratic edge...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ossoff claims victory for Democrats in crucial US Senate vote

Haidilao family gets option to buy S$42m bungalow in Gallop Road

Why CDL's dissident directors were right to quit

iFast's assets under administration up 44.5% to S$14.45b

Zahid's call for snap election stirs new infighting in Malaysia

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for