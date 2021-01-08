You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bitcoin slides more than 5% after topping US$40,000 for first time

Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 1:28 PM

af_bitcoin_080121.jpg
Bitcoin fell more than 5 per cent on Friday, a day after topping US$40,000 for the first time.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Bitcoin fell more than 5 per cent on Friday, a day after topping US$40,000 for the first time.

The world's most popular digital currency slid to as low as US$36,618.36 on Bitstamp exchange, after reaching an all-time high of US$40,402.46 in the previous session.

Rival cryptocurrency ethereum sank more than 10 per cent to as low as US$1,064.89.

Bitcoin has rallied more than 700 per cent since a low in March. It topped US$30,000 for the first time on Jan 2, after surpassing US$20,000 on Dec 16.

Market participants had warned of a correction after the US$40,000 milestone was reached.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Increased demand from institutional, corporate, and more recently retail investors has powered bitcoin's surge, attracted by the prospect of quick gains in a world of ultra-low yields and negative interest rates.

JPMorgan strategists wrote on Jan 5 that the digital currency has emerged as a rival to gold and could trade as high as US$146,000 if it becomes established as a safe-haven asset.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

China's internet regulator weighs tighter curbs on payment, shopping platforms

UOB prices capital securities referencing Sora

Grayscale holds over 3% of Bitcoin, sees pension interest

Federal Reserve's Bullard expects ongoing economic recovery as vaccines take hold

Bitcoin soars past US$40,000 for the first time

Curtain falls on CoAssets crowdfund platform, but no systemic risk seen in P2P lending

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 8, 2021 01:44 PM
Companies & Markets

Top Glove defends board after BlackRock criticism

[KUALA LUMPUR] Top Glove defended its board on Friday after BlackRock issued a scathing statement, attacking the...

Jan 8, 2021 01:36 PM
Government & Economy

Surrounded by shrinking circle of aides, a brooding Trump lays into Pence

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump has increasingly isolated himself in the White House, relying on a small...

Jan 8, 2021 01:31 PM
Garage

Temasek-backed biotech firm Abbisko raises US$123m from Carlyle, Warburg

[HONG KONG] Chinese biotech company Abbisko Therapeutics Co has raised US$123 million from more than a dozen...

Jan 8, 2021 12:56 PM
Government & Economy

Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine appears effective against mutation in new coronavirus variants: study

[BENGALURU] Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine appeared to work against a key mutation in the highly...

Jan 8, 2021 12:51 PM
Technology

China's internet regulator weighs tighter curbs on payment, shopping platforms

[SHANGHAI] China's top internet watchdog canvassed public opinion on Friday for a plan to update rules more than two...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US Vice-President Pence opposes using 25th amendment to remove Trump

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Industries, ISDN, Soilbuild Construction, Secura

Intel woes provide timely lesson for Samsung

Las Vegas Sands CEO takes leave for cancer treatment

Curtain falls on CoAssets crowdfund platform, but no systemic risk seen in P2P lending

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for