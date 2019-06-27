You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bitcoin soars past US$13,000 as Facebook's Libra fuels demand

Thu, Jun 27, 2019 - 6:16 AM

nwy_Bitcoin_250619_18_2x.jpg
Bitcoin jumped to an 18-month high on Wednesday, as investors looked for safety in alternative investments amid geopolitical tension, and cheered prospects that Facebook Inc's Libra token could push cryptocurrencies into the mainstream.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Bitcoin jumped to an 18-month high on Wednesday, as investors looked for safety in alternative investments amid geopolitical tension, and cheered prospects that Facebook Inc's Libra token could push cryptocurrencies into the mainstream.

The world's biggest cryptocurrency has surged in value since April and on Wednesday hit a peak of US$13,666.02 on the Bitstamp exchange, the highest level since January 2018. So far this year, bitcoin has risen more than 260 per cent, although it remains below its all-time high of nearly US$20,000 hit in December 2017.

Bitcoin last traded up 14.7 per cent at US$13,475.

Investors have flocked back in to digital currencies after a bruising 2018. Bitcoin has risen for eight consecutive days. And now Facebook has said it would offer its own cryptocurrency, the Libra coin, by end of June 2020.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Analysts say Facebook's announcement this month has revived interest in digital currencies, while investors seeking safety have also pushed up bitcoin's price.

"Cryptocurrency traders were reinvigorated by Facebook's launch of their own digital coin and momentum appears to be stirring up fresh new investors," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst, at online FX broker Oanda in New York.

"Bitcoin skeptics are cautious in trying to stop this surge and may look for the next key resistance level which is US$15,000," he added.

With major central banks keeping interest rates near all-time lows, investors have been looking for ways to diversify their portfolios, including through cryptocurrenies, analysts said.

Bitcoin CME futures volumes have also increased in the past few days, as investors look for ways to get their hands on the coin via the derivatives market.

Traders, who have access to both spot and futures markets have been buying the spot and selling the futures, arbitraging the two prices, said Michael Moro, chief executive officer at Genesis Global Trading, which provides over-the-counter digital currency trading for institutional investors.

The cryptocurrency has rocketed 150 per cent since early May, along with big rises in other smaller digital currencies such as Ethereum's ether and Ripple's XRP.

"It should be noted that this a very different market today than it was in 2017," said Mr Moro.

"2017 saw an overwhelming number of ICOs (initial coin offerings), which was very distracting. 2019 has less distractions. It's also a different space because the CME bitcoin futures product wasn't available until December 2017."

ICOs refer to a fundraising scheme that bypasses banks and venture capital firms and involves startups creating their own tokens and selling them to the public.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

After US$7 billion flees, H2O Asset Management plans to bury toxic debt in new fund

Bitcoin's rally feels like 2017, but it's not quite the same

Central bankers in a bind as G20 bickers over trade

China central bank's HK yuan bill sales a bid to ease pressure from speculators

Banks in Britain revive preparations for no-deal Brexit

Euro zone bond yields inch up as Fed tempers big rate cut bets

Editor's Choice

nwy_Sukses Makmur_270619_3_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

BT_20190627_ABSINGTEL_3819701.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel CEO's pay nearly halved to S$3.5m

nwy_Central Provident Fund_270619_5_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

IPS study makes case to restore CPF contribution rates

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
3 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions
4 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
5 Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia

Must Read

nwy_Sukses Makmur_270619_3_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

BT_20190627_ABSINGTEL_3819701.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel CEO's pay nearly halved to S$3.5m

factory1.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

No light at the end of manufacturing tunnel

nwy_Chan Chun Sing_270619_8_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Brace for greater headwinds: Chan Chun Sing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening