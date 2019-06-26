You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bitcoin tops US$12,000 level for first time since January 2018

Wed, Jun 26, 2019 - 1:25 PM

nwy_Bitcoin_260619_8_2x.jpg
Bitcoin continued its torrid rally Wednesday, surpassing the US$12,000 level for the first time in almost a year and a half.
PHOTO: AFP

[SINGAPORE] Bitcoin continued its torrid rally Wednesday, surpassing the US$12,000 level for the first time in almost a year and a half.

The largest cryptocurrency surged about 8 per cent, trading at US$12,273.08 as of 1.41pm in Tokyo. It has more than tripled this year, with the advance accelerating this month.

Cryptocurrencies have been gaining acceptance and attracting more interest from mainstream institutions, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. seeing client interest in a coin for bond transactions and Facebook making plans for a cryptocurrency called Libra, among other forays into the space.

The last time Bitcoin climbed above US$12,000 was in December 2017. It rose much higher, eventually reaching as high as US$19,511 later in the month, but the surge was followed by a precipitous fall that saw it drop below US$6,000 by February.

All in all, in December 2017 and January 2018, Bitcoin spent about six weeks above US$12,000.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

HSBC raises over US$250m for its first private equity 'Vision' fund, with almost half from Asia

China central bank sells 30 billion yuan of offshore bills in Hong Kong

Shanghai overnight interbank rate falls to lowest level since 2009

Natixis' H2O funds haemorrhage 5.6 billion euros as crisis deepens

US Fed to look 'carefully' at Facebook virtual coin Libra

US court finds three Chinese banks in contempt over N Korean case

Editor's Choice

nwy_temasek_240619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

BT_20190626_LJRAFFLESM5NH_3818574.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Real Estate

Second Raffles hotel to open in 2022 on Sentosa Island

BT_20190626_SPFAVEUSUR_3818578.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Garage

Fave sets sight on merchants as rivals grow

Most Read

1 Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom
2 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
3 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
4 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
5 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

Must Read

loyang link.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output worse than expected, down by 2.4% in May

Jun 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut

UOB Zilingo MOU.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

SMEs on Zilingo's e-commerce platform to get direct access to UOB banking solutions in tie-up

Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Brace for headwinds in coming year: Chan Chun Sing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening