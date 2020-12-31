You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bitcoin touches US$29,000 for another high in banner year

Thu, Dec 31, 2020 - 10:00 AM

af_bitcoin_311220.jpg
Bitcoin vaulted above US$29,000 to reach yet another record level on the last day of 2020, showing no signs of slowing down its torrid December rally.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Bitcoin vaulted above US$29,000 to reach yet another record level on the last day of 2020, showing no signs of slowing down its torrid December rally.

The largest cryptocurrency climbed to as high as US$29,292 before pulling back slightly to trade at US$28,520 as of 9.12am in Hong Kong Thursday. It has advanced almost 50 per cent in December, on track for its biggest monthly gain since May 2019.

Bitcoin has now quadrupled in value this year amid the global coronavirus pandemic, while the wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index tracking the largest digital currencies is up about 280 per cent as rival coins such as Ether have also rallied.

The latest price surge continues to divide opinion between those who view cryptocurrencies as a hedge against dollar weakness and inflation risk, and others who question Bitcoin's validity as an asset class given its speculative nature and boom-and-bust cycles.

Regulatory concerns also remain a wider factor for crypto investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission this month accused Ripple Labs and its top executives of misleading investors in affiliated token XRP. While Ripple plans to challenge the accusation in the courts, the development underscores the prospect of stricter oversight of digital assets.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

XRP has plummeted almost 70 per cent this month and faces further pressure with Coinbase the latest exchange to announce plans to suspend trading in the token. Coinbase also faces a proposed class-action lawsuit over the commissions the exchange collected for selling the token.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

US dollar plumbs more than two-year lows as more stimulus in view

Credit Bureau Asia launches Myanmar's first credit bureau

Bitcoin hits new peak again with biggest monthly gain since 2019

China regulator suspends Moody's Chinese JV over Yongcheng default

HSBC break-up will turbocharge CEO's more lucrative Asian pivot

WFH investment bankers thriving but some fear being left behind

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 31, 2020 10:10 AM
Companies & Markets

Singtel reorganises structure to capture new digital growth

SINGTEL has reorganised its structure to capture new digital growth, with the changes set to take effect from Jan 1...

Dec 31, 2020 09:53 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks fall at Thursday's open; STI down 0.4%

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Thursday, the final trading day of the year, before the stock market closes at 12pm...

Dec 31, 2020 09:41 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks up at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened Thursday morning with small gains, building on the previous two days' strong...

Dec 31, 2020 09:36 AM
Government & Economy

US warships transit Taiwan Strait for second time this month

[TAIPEI] Two US warships sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Thursday, the US Navy said, the second such...

Dec 31, 2020 09:34 AM
Government & Economy

Brazil fails to secure syringes for Covid-19 vaccine jabs

[BRASILIA] Brazilian syringe and needle makers warned on Wednesday the country's coronavirus vaccination programme...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Firm outlook for private housing market belies risk factors

Terence Loh lodges police report on allegedly improper S$5.25m transfers from Giron

CDL director steps down over concerns with Sincere investment

Stocks to watch: CDL, Singapore Airlines, SATS, JMH, Sembcorp, CapitaLand

China fines JD.Com, Alibaba's Tmall, Vipshop for irregular pricing

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for