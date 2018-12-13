You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

BlackRock euro-bond head snubs US colleagues' tips on hedging

Thu, Dec 13, 2018 - 4:21 PM

[LONDON] BlackRock Inc's head of euro fixed-income is ignoring recommendations from US colleagues due to the surging cost of dollar hedging.

Short-term currency hedges now cost about 4 per cent for euro investors, which can more than offset the higher yields found in the dollar market, according to London-based Michael Krautzberger, who oversees around 90 billion euros (S$140.1 billion) of fixed income assets at the world's biggest money manager. That means dollar-bond tips are no longer as appealing.

"Now I have to look twice and say ‘OK, it's attractive for you but is it attractive for me?' he said at a briefing. "Very often the answer is no."

European investors are staying at home because higher US interest rates have helped stoke dollar-hedging costs, while euro-bond yields are creeping up as the European Central Bank winds down stimulus measures.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Krautzberger particularly favours investment-grade corporate notes maturing in about five years to seven years due to low leverage and "solid" earnings, he said.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Singapore energy-saving firm wins S$45m KKR investment 

Former OCBC dealer on trial for unauthorised trades which caused losses to bank

CIMB-Principal Asset Management names new Asean CEO

SEC's US$600m crypto case ends in US$2.5m settlement

China's yuan edges up on signs of thaw in Sino-US trade relations

Australian dollar near 1 week highs, kiwi steady on budget forecasts

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_131218_4.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

BT_20181213_NESTE_3642255.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neste invests 1.4b euros, builds new Singapore plant

BP_OUE_131218_9.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Reits' asset injections: A little less action a little more discretion, please

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
3 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price

Must Read

labour.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore labour market strengthened in Q3 but hiring shows signs of slowing

Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Former OCBC dealer on trial for unauthorised trades which caused losses to bank

Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Activist fund Quarz urges Sunningdale Tech to return cash to shareholders

2018-12-06T112245Z_1341693423_RC12DC90E890_RTRMADP_3_FINTEC-KKR-CROSSRIVER.JPG
Dec 13, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore energy-saving firm wins S$45m KKR investment 

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening