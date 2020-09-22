You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

BlackRock, JPMorgan climate votes at odds as new rules loom

Tue, Sep 22, 2020 - 12:13 PM

nz_blackrock_220976.jpg
Top US asset managers BlackRock and JPMorgan Chase & Co were divided in their support of climate-related proxy resolutions at corporate meetings this year, two analyses showed on Tuesday, underscoring the industry's mixed appetite for the vehicles ahead of a key rulemaking.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BOSTON] Top US asset managers BlackRock and JPMorgan Chase & Co were divided in their support of climate-related proxy resolutions at corporate meetings this year, two analyses showed on Tuesday, underscoring the industry's mixed appetite for the vehicles ahead of a key rulemaking.

Both studies - done by climate-focused shareholder organisations - found BlackRock continued to offer little backing to resolutions asking companies for steps like setting emissions targets or lobbying reports.

The findings prompted the organisations to complain that BlackRock hasn't backed up its vows to prioritise climate matters earlier this year. The studies found BlackRock supported such resolutions around 10 per cent of the time this year, about the same as in 2019.

Other fund firms supported the climate-related resolutions about half the time or more, in keeping with their increased popularity, the studies of dozens of votes said.

Proxy votes have drawn attention in recent years as a point of leverage for investors looking for companies to take more aggressive action on the environment or social issues. But they also can put fund firms in the awkward position of demanding changes at the same companies whose retirement assets they seek to manage.

SEE ALSO

Apple chief says fires and storms show impact of climate change

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

One more frequent backer of the resolutions was the asset-management arm of JPMorgan which supported them roughly half the time this year according to the separate but similar studies by activist investment firm Boston Trust Walden and by Majority Action, a liberal-leaning shareholder advocacy group.

That was up from JPMorgan's support rate of just 4 per cent for climate resolutions in 2019 according to Walden.

"I see an asset-management industry that overall is waking up to the substantial level of risk of climate change," said Eli Kasargod-Staub, Majority Action executive director. He and Walden senior vice-president Tim Smith both said BlackRock's climate voting record did not match its rhetoric.

"It's shocking to see their votes remain at this substandard level," said Mr Smith.

A BlackRock spokesperson said it has spoken more frequently this year with portfolio companies on environmental matters and other issues, voted more frequently against corporate directors and given more details about its stewardship activities.

BlackRock also said not all proposals are worth supporting, and that "not all shareholder proposals are created equal". It had previously given statistics showing it took a tougher line in some proxy votes this year, especially at energy companies.

A JPMorgan spokesperson declined to comment on its proxy votes. In February the company had outlined new initiatives for sustainable investing including more use of data.

The 162 environmental and social proposals voted at shareholder meetings this year at S&P 1500 companies won average support of 27.7 per cent and 18 passed, said proxy solicitor Georgeson, up from 2017 when 211 of them won 20.3 per cent average support and five passed.

Business groups - including one led by JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon - have supported making the proposals harder to file or resubmit and last November the US Securities and Exchange Commission voted 3-2 along partisan lines for such changes. A final vote could come Wednesday.

BlackRock, known for its index funds, has taken a neutral stand on the rule changes, unlike some active management firms that oppose them. JPMorgan has not filed comments on the matter.

A BATTLE AT DELTA

Whatever the outcome, BlackRock and some rivals have begun to provide more details about individual votes.

For instance at Delta Air Lines, BlackRock voted "against" a shareholder resolution calling for a company report on how its lobbying activities match goals to limit rises in global temperatures.

Explaining the vote on its website, BlackRock said it expects Delta will provide more disclosures in any case and noted it is working to reduce its emissions via newer planes and the use of biofuels.

The resolution drew support from 46 per cent of shares cast, including votes from JPMorgan, securities filings show. It would have passed with the support of BlackRock, a 5 per cent holder at the time.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

UK watchdog proposes ban on car, home insurance 'loyalty penalties'

Wirecard woes mount for Ernst & Young as clients leave auditor

Sequoia Capital China raising 15b yuan in new yuan fund: sources

HSBC orders social media blackout after suspect funds report

Reserve Bank of Australia assessing various policy options to revive economy: Debelle

Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore makes C-suite appointments

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 22, 2020 03:10 PM
Life & Culture

Are exotic skins out of fashion?

[STOCKHOLM] Something was clearly missing from Stockholm Fashion Week's virtual catwalk Aug 25 and it wasn't just a...

Sep 22, 2020 03:08 PM
Consumer

TUI says cost cutting target in sight as it slashes overheads

[FRANKFURT] TUI said it's making progress on plans to cut overhead costs by 30 per cent as the world's largest tour...

Sep 22, 2020 03:06 PM
Government & Economy

'Work from home': Johnson starts to shut down the UK again as Covid-19 spreads

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Tuesday tell people to work from home and will impose new...

Sep 22, 2020 02:53 PM
Real Estate

UK hotelier Whitbread plans to cut almost a fifth of staff

[LONDON] UK hotel operator Whitbread said it plans to cut as many as 6,000 jobs, or 18 per cent of its workforce, as...

Sep 22, 2020 02:51 PM
Energy & Commodities

UK electricity price spike raises questions for national grid

[LONDON] A spike in electricity prices last week in the UK is raising questions about how well the network operator...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: DBS, UOB, OCBC, Keppel, SingHaiyi, Fragrance

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload their stake in Axington

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload Axington stake

Singapore stocks fall at Tuesday's open; STI down 0.3%

E-sports startup Ampverse closes pre-Series A round for regional expansion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.