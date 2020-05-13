You are here

BlackRock stake sale frees PNC to hunt for another acquisition

Wed, May 13, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New York

PNC Financial Services Group Inc is cashing out one of the financial industry's most lucrative bets, selling off its BlackRock Inc stake. The move will bolster the bank amid the coronavirus pandemic and allow it to seize opportunities to grow if rivals stumble.

The Pittsburgh-based lender announced plans on Monday to unload its roughly US$17 billion holding in the world's largest asset manager through a public offering. PNC is BlackRock's largest shareholder, a relationship that began about 25 years ago when the bank bought the business from Blackstone Group Inc.

The decision to exit the investment now surprised some analysts after PNC long credited its BlackRock holding with diversifying earnings. But with banks across the industry facing the prospect of loan defaults, executives at PNC are positioning for another bet: That the firm can better withstand the turmoil and potentially make a major acquisition, according to people with direct knowledge of its strategy.

"The sale of BlackRock shares likely signals that PNC is looking to make a sizable deal during a period of market disruption," which is consistent with its past behaviour, said Kyle Sanders, an analyst at Edward Jones.

Rich nations must make pandemic recovery plans green: global investors

He pointed to the firm's takeover of National City Corp during the 2008 crisis, and said it's probably hoping for another opportunity - "likely another regional bank".

PNC currently holds 22 per cent of BlackRock's outstanding shares. The bank will exit the stake through a public secondary offering with BlackRock buying back US$1.1 billion of the shares directly from the firm. Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and Evercore ISI are joint bookrunners.

Now is the right time to "unlock the value of our investment", PNC chief executive officer William Demchak, who is also on BlackRock's board, said in a statement. The move enhances PNC's balance sheet and will leave the company "very well-positioned to take advantage of potential investment opportunities that history has shown can arise in disrupted markets." BLOOMBERG

