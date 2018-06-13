You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Blackstone closes first Asian private equity fund at US$2.3b

Wed, Jun 13, 2018 - 10:21 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

file70k56jqr1etjg6tr7f4.jpg
Blackstone's private equity business has approximately US$111 billion of assets under management.
PHOTO: REUTERS

ASSET manager Blackstone said on Wednesday that it has closed its first Asian private equity fund Blackstone Capital Partners Asia (BCP Asia) at about US$2.3 billion, after the fund reached its hard cap.

Together with commitments from Blackstone and its affiliates, BCP Asia has about US$2.3 billion in capital commitments; coupled with associated commitments from Blackstone's global buyout fund, the asset manager has at least US$3.8 billion of equity to invest in Asia, it said in a statement.

Joe Baratta, Blackstone’s global head of private equity, said: “We are thankful for our investors’ support and believe we are well-positioned to seize the ongoing opportunities in Asia. The region continues to experience strong growth compared to other major markets, presenting compelling investment opportunities across sectors.”

Blackstone's private equity business has about US$111 billion of assets under management.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Malaysia likely to review foreign insurance ownership directive, say sources

Trial begins in US$20m insider trading case over hacked press releases

Trade tensions swirl as US Federal Reserve opens policy meeting

Long-time Credit Suisse staffers get new roles in investment banking

Italian debt in demand as political storms abate

Euro mauled by political risk, but ready to be revived: analysts

Editor's Choice

BT_20180613_UWCOMMENT7LUV_3469344.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Opinion

History made but Trump-Kim meet needs more substance to convince

TOPSHOTS-TOPSHOT-SINGAPORE-US-NKOREA-DIPLOMACY-SUMMIT-115354.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade is more pressing concern than Trump-Kim summit

06788677.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Small players take on consumer goods giants

Most Read

1 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
2 Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting
3 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
4 Hyflux receives notice of default from perps trustee
5 Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180613_UWCOMMENT7LUV_3469344.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Opinion

History made but Trump-Kim meet needs more substance to convince

TOPSHOTS-TOPSHOT-SINGAPORE-US-NKOREA-DIPLOMACY-SUMMIT-115354.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade is more pressing concern than Trump-Kim summit

Jun 13, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: LifeBrandz, Sembcorp Marine, Pacific Radiance

Jun 13, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Senoko Energy launches first solar energy project

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening