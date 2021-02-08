 Blackstone invests in new hedge fund ApaH Capital: sources, Banking & Finance - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Blackstone invests in new hedge fund ApaH Capital: sources

Mon, Feb 08, 2021 - 8:23 AM

rk_Blackstone_080221.jpg
Blackstone Group, the world's largest hedge fund investor, is committing US$150 million in start-up capital to a hedge fund run by a former senior executive at Lone Star Funds, two sources familiar with the matter said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BOSTON] Blackstone Group, the world's largest hedge fund investor, is committing US$150 million in start-up capital to a hedge fund run by a former senior executive at Lone Star Funds, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Anand Balakrishna Madduri is launching ApaH Capital Management with roughly US$200 million in assets, including the capital from Blackstone, one of the people said.

Hong Kong-based ApaH will concentrate on public and private market investments across Asia, including in Australia, China, India and Japan.

Madduri did not respond to requests for comment.

Blackstone declined to comment.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Madduri was a senior managing director at Lone Star Funds for five years and spent seven years at Och-Ziff Capital Management, where he rose to managing director.

Blackstone, which invests US$79 billion in hedge funds, is making the investment with cash from its US$1.5 billion Strategic Alliance Fund III which backs new entrants into the hedge fund industry.

Blackstone has seeded Palm Lane Capital, Tresidor Investment Management and Jones Road Capital Management among others from Fund III.

Blackstone's seeders take a 15 per cent to 25 per cent cut of the hedge fund's business, people familiar with the terms said.

Securing seed investments from Blackstone often helps new managers establish credentials and get up and running, while it allows Blackstone to get in on the ground floor with promising newcomers.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Elliott Management looks to raise more than US$1b for a SPAC: WSJ

Asset quality stress, dividend cap in focus for Singapore banks in 2021

Taiwan penalises Deutsche Bank, three others for currency trades

Central banks edging toward money's next frontier in digital world

Bitcoin rally takes crypto market value to new record

BofA divided as bankers cry foul over special bonus treatment

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 8, 2021 08:20 AM
Transport

Hyundai Motor, Kia say they are not in talks with Apple on autonomous car development

[SEOUL] South Korea's Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp said on Monday they are not in talks with Apple Inc on developing...

Feb 8, 2021 08:18 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Monday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday extending rallies on Wall Street, with investors keeping their focus on...

Feb 8, 2021 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

Biden says challenging for US to reach herd immunity by summer's end

[WASHINGTON] President Joe Biden said that it will be difficult for the United States to reach herd immunity, at...

Feb 8, 2021 07:04 AM
Banking & Finance

Elliott Management looks to raise more than US$1b for a SPAC: WSJ

[BENGALURU] Hedge fund Elliot Management has been meeting with bankers to raise about more than US$1 billion for a...

Feb 8, 2021 07:00 AM
Energy & Commodities

Mongolia seeking pact with Rio Tinto to end copper mine expansion: FT

[BENGALURU] Mongolia's government is seeking an agreement from miner Rio Tinto to terminate a deal to expand the Oyu...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Are property curbs looming?

Companies make use of technology to reach out to seniors

Covid-19 is a game changer for digital payments

Bitcoin rally takes crypto market value to new record

How the pandemic left the US$25b Hudson Yards eerily deserted

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for