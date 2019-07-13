You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

BNP Paribas backs away from US private prison industry

Sat, Jul 13, 2019 - 9:38 AM

[NEW YORK] France's BNP Paribas on Friday said it will no longer finance US private prison operators, the first foreign bank to distance itself from a sector shunned by domestic peers amid controversy over Trump administration detention policies.

Company spokesman Ilias Catsaros told Reuters of the change in policy. The decision does not effect existing contractual agreements.

Banks have been under pressure to cut ties with the private prison industry since US President Donald Trump's restrictions on immigration raised concerns about detention centre conditions.

The centres account for about two-thirds of the people held by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, S&P Global Ratings estimated last year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BNP Paribas is one of several banks that have underwritten bonds or syndicated loans for at least one of the major private US prison operators, CoreCivic and GEO Group.

Last year lenders raised roughly US$1.8 billion for CoreCivic and GEO Group, according to Refinitiv data.

Earlier this year, SunTrust Banks, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America made similar commitments to phase out lending to private prison companies.

Private prison operators have argued that activists mischaracterise the nature of their facilities, and called the decisions politically motivated.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Childcare and dog health helped plump these funds' returns

Biggest crypto exchange CEO says retail still driving the rally

French bank Societe Generale cutting jobs in London

BlackRock is nearing a marijuana ETF as legal obstacles start to fade

US markets regulator joins calls for speedy transition away from Libor

Aberdeen to manage AIIB's US$500m ESG portfolio of Asian infrastructure bonds

Editor's Choice

BT_20190713_ABGDP1334V1_3834373.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears

BP_SGbiz_130719_1.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

No consensus on whether immediate pain relief is needed

BT_20190713_JLBYD13AAA_3834459.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Transport

Warren Buffett's electric cars are here

Most Read

1 Greedy food industry to blame for obesity, diabetes epidemics
2 Sun Venture granted exclusive due diligence for 71 Robinson Rd
3 Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%
4 DBS chief sees 'four or five' candidates on his succession bench
5 Scale-up SG to groom promising Singapore firms to be world powerhouses

Must Read

BT_20190713_PGBRUNCH13COLOU_3834466.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Brunch

The doctor is online: why telemedicine apps need to tread with caution

BT_20190713_ABGDP1334V1_3834373.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears

BP_SGbiz_130719_1.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

No consensus on whether immediate pain relief is needed

BT_20190713_LLASTAR13_3834200.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Technology

Rolls-Royce, A*Star pump extra S$8m into joint lab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly