BNP Paribas Securities Services appoints new Singapore head

BNP Paribas announced on Thursday the appointment of Diana Senanayake as head of Singapore for BNP Paribas Securities Services.

Ms Senanayake has extensive experience in financial services across Europe and Asia, said BNP Paribas. She was head of RBC Investor Services in Singapore from 2010 to 2014 and was also head of RBC Investor Services in Malaysia from 2013 to 2016. Prior to her appointment at RBC in 2005, she worked with Deloitte in Belgium and Ernst & Young in Luxembourg.

Philippe Benoit, BNP Paribas Securities Services’ head of Asia Pacific, said: “Diana’s appointment comes as our custody business marks ten years operating in Asia Pacific. During this time we have grown significantly and established a robust client franchise, which Diana will help to develop and continually improve.”

BNP Paribas Securities Services has US$11.6 trillion in global assets under custody.