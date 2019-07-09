You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

BNP takes advantage of Deutsche Bank revamp with equities deal

Tue, Jul 09, 2019 - 12:10 AM

file6uc7ye95ayt2qb719qc.jpg
BNP Paribas SA became the first bank to take advantage of Deutsche Bank AG's retrenchment in equities, agreeing to back up and potentially assume control of electronic trading and prime services for hedge funds now run by the German lender.
Bloomberg

[PARIS] BNP Paribas SA became the first bank to take advantage of Deutsche Bank AG's retrenchment in equities, agreeing to back up and potentially assume control of electronic trading and prime services for hedge funds now run by the German lender.

France's largest bank entered a preliminary agreement "to provide continuity of service to prime finance and electronic equities clients," Frankfurt-based Deutsche Bank said in a statement Sunday. The agreement is still subject to approvals and would allow a transfer of technology and staff to BNP Paribas in due course.

Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing took the radical step of cutting about 18,000 jobs and retreating from equities sales and trading. After failed merger talks with crosstown rival Commerzbank AG, the lender is ending a foray into trading that lasted for three decades.

BNP Paribas is one of the few European lenders seeking to strengthen its position in corporate and investment banking across the continent, even after tough market conditions at the end of last year triggered additional cost cuts and an exit from proprietary trading. The French lender has been investing to grow in markets such as Germany and the UK over the last several years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A rebound in fixed-income trading in the first quarter helped BNP buck the trend of declines seen at most European and Wall Street rivals, but revenue from equities trading and prime services for hedge funds in the first three months fell about 29 per cent from a year earlier, adding to the travails seen the end of last year.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Philipp who? Julius Baer surprises with insider pick for CEO

Temasek-linked Astrea III PE bonds fully redeemed, with bonus paid

Swiss bank Julius Baer appoints Rickenbacher as CEO

China's venture capital boom shows signs of turning into a bust

India could raise US$10b from first foreign bond sale

ECB to act as needed to support euro-area economy: Bank of France governor

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_080719_3.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Most Read

1 Is it a bond? Please, can I have it... right now?
2 Sentosa Cove past its prime?
3 Rewind & capture: A&W wants to get it right this time
4 UNESCO adds Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture to World Heritage list
5 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul

Must Read

Jul 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade war, major export markets to determine Singapore's economic outlook: Chan Chun Sing

doc764oy0kls5ys2g3x7zf_doc74jmgrzxejkdmguglit.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Higher fares will be needed in face of rising subsidies for public transport: Khaw Boon Wan

Jul 8, 2019
Government & Economy

All drones to be licensed after Changi Airport incursions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening