You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

BOE warns disorderly Brexit may halve commercial-property prices

Thu, Nov 29, 2018 - 5:04 PM

doc72z49divtmb3l65u8vx_doc72ytu09msdsn0nw582v.jpg
The Bank of England Governor Mark Carney attending a press conference during the unveiling of the Bank of England's Financial Stability Report and scenario analysis of Brexit at the Bank of England in London.
EPA

[LONDON] A disorderly Brexit could cause UK commercial-property prices to fall by even more than after the global financial crisis, the Bank of England warned.

Price of offices, warehouses, malls and hotels could drop as much as 48 per cent if the UK crashes out of Europe without a deal, more than the 42 per cent peak-to-trough decline following the 2008 global crisis, the Bank of England said in its Financial Stability Report. In a "disruptive" Brexit, the slide would be limited to 27 per cent, the central bank said.

Prices for the best UK commercial real estate have so far mostly shrugged off the 2016 vote to leave the European Union after the weaker pound made Britain cheaper than markets such as France and Germany. The prospect of a drop in prices, coupled with the effects of a further slide in the currency if the UK does crash out of the bloc without a deal, could make the nation's £833 billion (S$1.46 trillion) commercial-property market an even better bargain.

The housing market could be hit, too.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Shares of UK homebuilders have tumbled since mid-September, when BOE Governor Mark Carney warned that house prices could plunge by as much as 35 percent in a worst-case scenario following a chaotic no-deal Brexit. On Wednesday, the BOE scaled back that estimate to a maximum 30 percent. That's still nearly twice the 17 percent decline after the financial crisis.

Soaring home prices led Carney to call the housing market the No1 risk to the UK economy back in 2014. While Brexit, new mortgage regulations and stamp-duty hikes have all cooled the decade-long property boom, London home values are still up 84 per cent from their 2009 levels.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Japan central banker mum on alleged involvement in Ghosn bid to shift losses

Asia: Dollar down but stocks up on Fed hopes, focus on Trump-Xi

Federal Reserve chairman hints at higher rates following Trump attack

Complaints against banks and insurers climb: FIDReC

HK finance sector M&A deals fall on China controls

Pakistan says it can afford to wait for IMF bailout

Editor's Choice

file6uc8666dx5214n8xkgqm.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Where do you live? A S$5.50 fee can tell all

BT_20181129_YOKAP29_3630196.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

King Albert Park strata mall to house cinema, more shops

file6va2 afp.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore's real estate investment market is No 2 in Asia-Pac: report

Most Read

1 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
2 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
3 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
4 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
5 Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

Must Read

AK_SGWorkers_2911.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore employment rates, income growth up; PMETs take longer to find work, more contract jobs

Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

YTL Land to launch freehold condo along Orchard Boulevard on Dec 1

BT_20181129_YOKAP29_3630196.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

King Albert Park strata mall to house cinema, more shops

Nov 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Khazanah selling RM8.42b stake in IHH Healthcare to Mitsui in portfolio revamp

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening