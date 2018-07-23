You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

BOJ ponders how to keep policy sustainable, reduce side effects

Mon, Jul 23, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

AS THE clock counts down to the Bank of Japan's July 31 policy announcement, officials are looking for ways to keep their stimulus programme sustainable while reducing the harm it causes in markets and on the profitability of commercial banks.

Recent media reports suggest that the gathering could deliver anything from allowing for a more natural rise in long-term interest rates to no change and a mere assurance that policy makers are considering the side effects. The speculation fuelled a slide in 10-year Japanese government bond futures during US trading on Friday, setting the scene for JGB yields to move higher in Tokyo on Monday.

Bloomberg's reporting indicates that officials are focused on coming up with adjustments to mitigate harm without doing anything resembling a move to policy normalisation. At this stage, there's little likelihood of a significant change on July 31 to yield-curve control or asset-purchase settings, said officials involved in discussions, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. Some officials said there is no fundamental solution to side effects hurting commercial banks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The dilemma for Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda is that even as cries to change policy grow louder, persistently weak inflation dictates the need to maintain stimulus.

Winding it back would strengthen the yen, further undermining efforts to spur higher prices, while also hitting Japanese exporters.

Mr Kuroda stuck to his standard playbook on Saturday, declining to comment on the speculation.

"I know absolutely nothing about the basis for those reports," he said in Buenos Aires, where he is attending the meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors of the world's leading 20 economies.

It would be inappropriate to make remarks on the subject given the proximity of the BOJ meeting, he said, adding that any policy decision will require sufficient discussion about prices and the state of the economy.

According to a report from Reuters, ideas to mitigate policy harm include tweaking the yield-curve control programme to allow for a more natural rise in long-term interest rates, and operational changes to the way the BOJ buys JGBs and exchange-traded funds. The report said discussions were preliminary and outcomes would be dependent on updated inflation forecasts from board members.

The Asahi newspaper said measures including yield-curve control would be debated during the two-day gathering concluding on July 31 but that the board would not reach any decision on what to do then.

Japan's latest consumer price data released on Friday showed the core index inching higher to 0.8 per cent. That leaves it at less than half the 2 per cent target that Mr Kuroda is aiming for. Stripping out both fresh food and energy costs, prices rose only 0.2 per cent in June from a year earlier.

Key elements of the BOJ's stimulus programme, which has not changed since the adoption of yield-curve control in 2016, include:

  • Negative interest rate of minus 0.1 per cent charged on some of the money that financial institutions keep at the BOJ.
  • Yield target of about 0 per cent for 10-year Japanese government bonds.
  • Guideline for the BOJ's JGB holdings to increase by about 80 trillion yen a year. (In reality, it has dropped well below this.)
  • Purchasing ETFs so holdings rise by six trillion yen a year, and buying Japanese real estate investment trusts to raise these holdings by 90 billion yen annually. BLOOMEBRG

Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank owners seek restructuring details

1MDB-tainted Falcon bank taps new market in Switzerland's 'Crypto Valley'

India's HDFC Bank Q1 profit misses estimates on higher provisions

Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets

Trump shreds economic playbook with strong US dollar, Fed jabs

Russian banks, pension funds buy government bonds after market sell-off

Editor's Choice

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

BT_20180723_LLWATERFPKV_3508119.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

BT_20180723_MRNIKKO_3508214.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF

Most Read

1 Degrees of underemployment: fresh grads stuck in a bind
2 SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen
3 SingHealth hack 'worrying' for Singapore but govt response lauded
4 Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets
5 Brokers' take: OCBC, DBS maintain 'buy' on Keppel Corp
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore-listed firms on share buyback spree in H1 2018

BT_20180723_ABTRAIN23_3508115.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Diversity skills becoming management tools of the future

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

BT_20180723_LLWATERFPKV_3508119.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening