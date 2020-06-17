BOJ warns of protracted battle with pandemic, keeps policy steady

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Tokyo
JAPAN'S central bank is bracing for a protracted battle against the coronavirus pandemic as a second wave of infections cannot be ruled out, governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday, signalling its readiness to top up monetary support.
The Bank of Japan stuck to its view that...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes