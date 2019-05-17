You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bonds climb, stocks slip as trade tensions fester

Fri, May 17, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

BONDS rose globally, stocks fell in Europe and Asia and US equity futures declined amid simmering trade tensions between the world's biggest economies. The dollar nudged higher and crude oil gained.

Banks and carmakers helped pull the Stoxx Europe 600 lower after equities fell in Tokyo and slumped in Seoul. Contracts on all three of the main US benchmarks also dropped after President Donald Trump moved to curb Huawei Technologies' access to the American market. Gauges in Hong Kong and China climbed.

Treasuries edged higher, sending the yield on 10-year notes to the lowest level on a closing basis since 2017. Yields on similar-maturity German bunds extended their drop. The slide in yields speaks to the elevated level of anxiety across markets, as trade tensions between major economies fester and investors fret the outlook for growth.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Equities have oscillated this week as traders scramble to make sense of a slew of headlines.

In the latest developments, Mr Trump signed an order that's expected to restrict Chinese telecommunications firms from selling their equipment in the US while giving the European Union and Japan a deadline to agree to "limit or restrict" car exports to the US.

Amid the confusing landscape, traders are increasing bets on the Federal Reserve cutting borrowing costs later this year. US Federal Bank of Richmond president Thomas Barkin said while he favours keeping interest rates on hold for now, he worries that business confidence has increasingly become more fragile.

"Depending on how long this standoff with China lasts, that impacts growth for longer and might force the Fed's hand," Esty Dwek, senior investment strategist at Natixis Investment Managers, told Bloomberg TV in Singapore.

"I wouldn't expect any big change in the short term, but the possibility of a cut much later in the year has risen," said Mr Dwek. Elsewhere, Australian government bond yields plumbed fresh lows and the Aussie fell as the unemployment rate unexpectedly rose, before the moves eased. BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20190516_YOCDL16ZHENGZHO_3783066.jpg
May 16, 2019
Real Estate

CDL latest to seize new opportunities in China

BP_Singtel_160519_2.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel full-year profit hits 16-year low; CEO says too early to talk about 5G capex

BP_Neil McGregor_160519_6.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries stands to benefit from US-China trade row: CEO

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 Two Singaporean teen golfers earn US trip
3 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
4 Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations
5 Sembcorp keen on Hyflux’s Tuaspring power plant, at the right price

Must Read

file74qumnhwhds1hckqsbv2.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA Q4 net profit drops 28% on weaker operating performance, higher costs

doc75dfvl4zgu0uqeum5va_doc6ubx6kwvspuk6w1g2o6.jpg
May 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Chua Kee Lock_160519_99.jpg
May 16, 2019
Garage

Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

BP_Citi_160519_88.jpg
May 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi to roll out consumer e-payments business in 20 markets including Asia by Q1 2020

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening