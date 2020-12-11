You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Brexit could disrupt US$200b in derivatives trading, BoE says

Fri, Dec 11, 2020 - 9:50 PM

[LONDON] Derivatives trading worth US$200 billion a day faces disruption from European Union curbs and customers too slow to move business from London before full Brexit, the Bank of England said on Friday.

Britain's access to the EU in financial services is being dealt with by Brussels separately from stalled negotiations that increasingly point to a no-deal Brexit on Dec 31.

The EU has said that banks in the bloc must trade euro-denominated shares and a welter of derivatives inside the bloc from January.

"Some business, as a result of that, will need to transfer.

The question is, is the market ready, have people made the right preparations for that," Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe told reporters.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"There may be some who are unprepared and in many cases there are other routes for them, but it's impossible to know unless and until we get there exactly what the impact will be," Mr Cunliffe said.

Share-trading platforms in London have opened units in the bloc to trade euro-denominated shares, but banks warned on Thursday that disruption in derivatives was inevitable unless the EU granted market access to Britain before January.

Around US$200 billion of daily trading in interest rate swaps in London, or roughly a sixth of the total, will be affected by "obligations" on where trading can take place, the BoE said.

Britain, however, has so far refused to soften its own obligation on UK-regulated banks to use derivatives platforms in London, making trades between UK and EU counterparties impossible.

But Mr Bailey said the BoE has spent a lot of time mitigating potential disruption and avoiding market "roadblocks", without matching action from Brussels.

The BoE's full "armoury" will be at hand to deal with any market disruption in January, Mr Bailey said.

The EU's financial services chief said this week the bloc needed to cut its reliance on the City of London.

"London is a global financial centre, has been for a very, very long time, and will continue to be so," Mr Bailey said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Sweden explores moving to a digital currency

Zurich Insurance to buy MetLife's P&C unit for US$4b

Singapore, Shanghai to boost collaboration in financial services, innovation

Malaysia's ringgit erases Covid-19 losses to rise to strongest since 2018

MAS expands industry steering committee mandate to drive Sibor transition

Singapore, China bond markets to get boost from SGX-CCDC pact

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 11, 2020 08:28 PM
Consumer

Mastercard faces prospect of £14b class action

[NEW YORK] Mastercard faces the prospect of a £14 billion (S$24.6 billion) UK lawsuit after losing another battle at...

Dec 11, 2020 08:14 PM
Banking & Finance

Sweden explores moving to a digital currency

[STOCKHOLM] Sweden's government will start exploring the feasibility of having the country move to a digital...

Dec 11, 2020 08:04 PM
Banking & Finance

Zurich Insurance to buy MetLife's P&C unit for US$4b

[ZURICH] Zurich Insurance Group agreed to buy of MetLife's US property and casualty business in a US$3.94 billion...

Dec 11, 2020 07:55 PM
Government & Economy

UK-Singapore FTA may loosen e-wallet rules for UK financial firms here

SINGAPORE's latest trade deal with the UK may translate to more attractive terms opening up for UK-based financial...

Dec 11, 2020 07:48 PM
Companies & Markets

High Court grants application from DBS to wind up Novena Global Healthcare

SINGAPORE'S High Court on Friday granted an application from DBS Bank to wind up Novena Global Healthcare Group (...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pastry chain Twelve Cupcakes underpaid foreign staff for nearly two years

Singapore to welcome Taiwan visitors; travel to Taiwan allowed from Dec 18

STI falls 0.12% to cap a choppy week

Sanofi and GSK delay Covid-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Stocks to watch: DBS, SGX, Ascendas Reit, MIT, OCBC, Parkway Life Reit

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for