You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Britain launches investigation into failed investment firm LCF

Thu, May 23, 2019 - 11:54 PM

[LONDON] Britain's finance ministry said on Thursday that former judge Elizabeth Gloster will lead an investigation into the collapse of investment firm London Capital & Finance (LCF) and how it was supervised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

LCF went into administration in January with losses of up to £237 million (S$412.9 million) from mini-bond investments. While LCF itself was regulated by the FCA, the mini-bonds, used to raise funds for small businesses, are not regulated.

The ministry said in a statement it was also undertaking a wider policy review of the regulatory regime for "mini-bonds" and similar types of securities.

The ministry had said in April it was ordering the FCA to commission an independent review into LCF, and Thursday's announcement confirms its launch and who will lead it.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ms Gloster will report her findings to the ministry within 12 months.

"We urgently need to get to the bottom of the circumstances around the collapse of LCF," financial services minister John Glen said in a statement.

An investigation into the inner workings of the watchdog comes at a sensitive time for FCA Chief Executive Andrew Bailey, who is seen as the most likely successor to Mark Carney as Bank of England governor from early 2020.

FCA Chair Charles Randell said on Thursday the investigation would establish what happened at LCF and whether further changes were needed.

"It will support the broader review of mini-bond regulation," Mr Randell said.

Nicky Morgan, chair of parliament's Treasury Select Committee, said investors will want answers urgently and they may be surprised by the 12-month deadline for the investigation to conclude.

"This cannot be kicked into the long grass. The FCA, HM Treasury and Dame Elizabeth must think innovatively about how the investigation can report quickly," Ms Morgan said.

John McDonnell, the opposition Labour party's finance chief, said 12 months was far too long for people whose lives have been "torn apart" by the collapse of LCF.

Smith & Williamson, the appointed administrator for LCF, has said that 11,500 bondholders are unlikely to get more than 20 per cent of their £237 million  investment back.

Ms Gloster's review will be separate from a Serious Fraud Office investigation into individuals associated with LCF, which could affect when her report can be published.

Ms Morgan said that with the SFO also investigating events surrounding LCF, "innovative solutions will also be needed to ensure that there is maximum transparency."

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Great Eastern offers critical illness plan insuring three generations in market first

Surprise consequence of trade war is likely fewer defaulters in China

Even with trade war, Asia bond investors sleep better at night

Hong Kong's longest-serving CEO steps down, hands over to sons

Cross-border QR payments between Singapore, Hong Kong possible with Liquid Group, JETCO partnership

BOJ to heed market impact when adjusting interest rates: deputy govenor

Editor's Choice

May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable

BT_20190523_JPHUAWEI_3789218.jpg
May 23, 2019
Technology

Mobile phone resellers shun Huawei handsets for now

BP_Temasek_230519_9.jpg
May 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek-linked PE vehicle to issue US$600m bonds

Most Read

1 Stop it! Japan anti-groper app becomes smash hit
2 S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable
3 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan
4 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
5 Allied Tech's S$130m RTO of dorm operator called off amid news of missing S$33m at law firm

Must Read

May 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allied Tech's S$130m RTO of dorm operator called off amid news of missing S$33m at law firm

May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6ux8gd0csc6ske6k95q.jpg
May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's headline inflation edges up in April, core inflation eases

doc75h1ctf4e0j17y6sx8ts_doc6v0dknopm075lf8o8a.jpg
May 23, 2019
Transport

COE for smaller cars dives as buying stalls

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening