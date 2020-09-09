You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Britain's Lloyds Banking Group cuts 865 jobs

Wed, Sep 09, 2020 - 7:07 PM

tl-lloyds-r-090920.jpg
Britain's biggest domestic bank Lloyds is making 865 redundancies, as lenders resume cost-cutting measures while the Covid-19 pandemic hammers the industry's profits.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Britain's biggest domestic bank Lloyds is making 865 redundancies, as lenders resume cost-cutting measures while the Covid-19 pandemic hammers the industry's profits.

Lloyds had temporarily stopped job losses and restructuring early in the pandemic, with the commitment running until October.

Union Unite criticised the cuts, which come alongside the creation of 226 new roles.

"Unite is extremely worried about the future prospects of the 860 staff being told that they will lose their jobs during these very challenging times," said Unite national officer Rob MacGregor.

Lloyds confirmed the cuts and said the majority of the roles were non-customer facing and came from simplifying its business.

SEE ALSO

UK property valuers to ease warning, posing test for funds

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"These changes primarily reflect our existing plans to simplify parts of our businesses, which were in place prior to Covid-19," a Lloyds spokeswoman said.

"Any colleague impacted by today's announcement will not leave the Group until November at the earliest."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

ECB keeps up pressure on banks to deliver on Brexit preparation

Japanese online brokerage SBI considering retreat from Hong Kong

Funding Societies hires GoBear co-founder, expands C-suite

MAS to ramp up supervisory engagement with banks to ensure smooth transition to Sora by end-2021

UOB's PE unit issues disclosure statement on impact investing framework

Indonesian minister says economic policies must align better to tackle crisis

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 9, 2020 07:12 PM
Consumer

LVMH set to drop planned Tiffany takeover

[PARIS] French luxury goods giant LVMH warned on Wednesday it was set to walk away from its planned US$16 billion...

Sep 9, 2020 06:56 PM
Companies & Markets

Sias asks Accordia Golf Trust manager to address concerns over planned divestment

THE Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or Sias, has asked the management of Accordia Golf Trust (AGT) to...

Sep 9, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Sep 9, 2020 06:22 PM
Transport

Virgin Australia to cull a third of its Boeing 737 fleet under Bain ownership

[SYDNEY] Virgin Australia Holdings said on Wednesday it is returning a third of its fleet of Boeing 737 planes to...

Sep 9, 2020 06:07 PM
Technology

Huawei to share progress of Google Android OS rival amid US tensions

[SHENZHEN] Huawei Technologies is expected to respond on Thursday to the latest salvo of US technology restrictions...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Sembcorp shares rise on ex-entitlements basis; SMM sinks 13.5%

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AG Lucien Wong has recused himself from review of ex-maid Parti Liyani's case

Penrose condo early-bird prices start from S$788,000 at preview this weekend

Stocks to watch: UOB, Keppel, Sembcorp, CapitaLand Mall Trust, UG Healthcare

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.