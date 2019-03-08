You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

British banks commit to invest more in women entrepreneurs

Fri, Mar 08, 2019 - 9:06 PM

doc74e2nnu6lqrvq69w2qo_doc6ubwe50hvhwe6av8dfl.jpg
Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and Lloyds are among the first lenders to pledge action, including publishing data on the investment disparity between female and male-led businesses under a new voluntary code launched by the government.
Bloomberg

[LONDON] Major British banks have committed to narrowing the gap in funding between female and male entrepreneurs, after a government-commissioned report found a lack of available capital for women was "holding the UK back".

Only one in three entrepreneurs in Britain is female, the report found, equivalent to over a million "missing" businesses overall.

Bridging this gap could create up to £250 billion (S$445 billion) of value for the UK economy, the report added.

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and Lloyds are among the first lenders to pledge action, including publishing data on the investment disparity between female and male-led businesses under a new voluntary code launched by the government.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The report was authored by Alison Rose, deputy chief executive of NatWest, the largest unit of RBS, and published to coincide with International Women's Day.

"Targeted intervention really does make a difference, it has a massive impact," Ms Rose told Reuters.

"What I've tried to do is identify barriers and then look at what targeted intervention can do to frankly unlock all this potential we have sitting here in the UK."

Only 6 per cent of women in Britain run their own businesses compared with 15 per cent in Canada, almost 11 per cent in the United States and more than 9 per cent in Australia and the Netherlands, the report found.

Ms Rose identified low access to funding as the biggest barrier for female entrepreneurs, with less than 1 per cent of venture capital funding currently going to all-female teams.

Trade bodies UK Finance and UK Business Angels Association have also signed up to the government's Investing in Female Entrepreneurs Code, which commits financial firms to the principles of gender equality and publishing gender funding data.

Prime minister Theresa May said the report showed more action was needed.

"Alison and her team set out an ambitious path to break this glass ceiling so that we can realise the full potential of female entrepreneurs and boost economic growth," Mrs May said.

Ms Rose said NatWest had seen a significant response to a £150 million fund launched last year targeted at female-led business, with a 10 per cent increase in investment in female entrepreneurs and an almost 20 per cent increase in business accounts opened by women.

RBS's private bank Coutts is working with wealthy clients to set up a further fund.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Bank of Japan's 'gradualism' advocate says next move could be to ramp up stimulus

Chinese PE firm Boyu closes largest fund yet with US$3.6b: sources

Philippines central bank governor sees opportunity to ease monetary policy

Tencent-backed brokerage poised to raise US$90m in IPO

Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank CEOs resume talks over potential merger: Focus

Trump's Venezuela envoy vows sanctions on banks backing Maduro

Editor's Choice

file735tq07wyvnzl26ob48.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

man.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Soh Chee Wen co-accused may plead guilty in penny stock case

BT_20190308_JAMUJI_3717891.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Consumer

Muji Singapore wants to get bigger; bring in Renovation

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
3 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage
4 HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May
5 Batam's latest crown jewel project

Must Read

hyflux_2x.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux: 73 parties file proofs of claims worth S$3.51b

doc74e07rhgdeqmy3dnllf_doc74da5nfwiblp38atax9.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Minister Heng Swee Keat urges enterprises to tap programmes, grants

Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

8Telecom served with court summons for non-repayment of share subscription

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening