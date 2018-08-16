You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

British public don't trust banks 10 years after crisis, survey finds

Thu, Aug 16, 2018 - 11:22 PM

[LONDON] A majority of Britons do not trust banks and think they did not face severe enough penalties for their part in the 2008 financial crisis, a survey showed on Thursday.

Next month will mark the tenth anniversary of the collapse of investment bank Lehman Brothers, as a bubble in the United States sub-prime mortgage market burst.

The poll of 2,250 adults by YouGov on behalf of campaign group Positive Money underlines the extent to which banks still have to work to rebuild public trust, despite years of restructuring and paying fines and compensation for misbehaviour.

The survey found 66 per cent of adults in Britain do not trust banks to work in the best interests of society.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The finance sector takes its responsibility to wider society extremely seriously and has undertaken significant reform in the last 10 years to ensure that the taxpayer should never need to bail out a bank again," a spokesman for UK Finance which represents the banking industry said.

Those reforms include increasing the levels of capital banks hold, separating depositors' money from riskier investment banking activity, and making senior bankers more accountable.

British banks including Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays and HSBC had in common with US banks sold risky securities tied to home loans, and were blamed by regulators, politicians and the public for the crisis.

Banks globally have paid the price financially and reputationally, paying out more than US$320 billion in fines since 2008 as regulators probed them for mis-selling securities and rigging interest rate and foreign exchange rate benchmarks.

The US Justice Department on Tuesday said RBS will pay US$4.9 billion to settle claims that it misled investors on mortgage-backed securities between 2005 and 2008.

The survey released on Thursday said 72 per cent of adults believe banks should have faced more severe penalties, despite tough post-crisis regulations which have crimped profits.

Many people are critical of RBS's £45.5 billion (S$79.74 billion) bailout at the height of the crisis, on which Britain is unlikely ever to recoup its investment.

But politicians from both major parties have said the consequences of not rescuing RBS and its rival Lloyds would have been far worse.

Some investors still doubt the banks have fully fixed themselves, suggesting the damage from the crisis will weigh on their share prices for some time to come.

RBS on Wednesday resumed paying dividends for the first time since its bailout, broadening its appeal to investors who require dividend income before they will even consider buying a stock, but some remain unconvinced.

"We haven't looked at RBS for ten years...I would take some persuading that a company that been as comprehensively ruined as RBS, was fully restored to health," said Tony Yarrow, fund manager at Wise Funds Ltd.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Turkey must commit to policies to promote stability amid market volatility: IMF

US dollar holds near 13-month peak as emerging market peers wobble

Qatar to aid Turkey, lira rallies, US rejects lifting tariffs

Banks' credit growth under pressure from trade spats and cooling measures

Open Banking APIs in Asia need a set of common standards

US dollar hits 13-month high as Turkey crisis rumbles on

Editor's Choice

BT_20180816_ANGIPO16_3533376.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Real Estate

Rush to beat cooling measures sends developers' sales to 16-month high

BT_20180816_YCTHAI16JPLF_3533457.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

ThaiBev to ramp up Vietnam operations

Most Read

1 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
2 Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing
3 Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m
4 Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants
5 SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-08-06T044616Z_1852675711_RC15C3FFBCC0_RTRMADP_3_HKEX-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forget HKEx; SGX carves out its own winning niche

nz-kei-150818.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies

Aug 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 16, 2018
Startups

Grab, Ping An form JV to deliver online healthcare services in South-east Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening