You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Buddhist monks snapping up ESG bonds in Japan

Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 3:13 PM

[TOKYO] ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) investing is so popular in Japan that even Buddhist monks are getting into it.

One of the new investors is Tokuunin, a Zen Buddhist temple in central Tokyo. The religious group wanted to make more money for building repairs and maintenance over the coming decades, so it bought 40-year social bonds sold by the University of Tokyo, according to Yuzan Yamamoto, its chief priest.

"At a time when we can barely get any returns from long-term savings, we're happy that we can contribute to helping society while earning enough returns to cover inflation," Mr Yamamoto said.

He's not alone. Nomura Securities has been finding that more and more Buddhist temples and Shinto shrines are interested in buying ESG bonds, according to Satoshi Tsukazaki, who consults religious organisations at the brokerage. It's another reflection of the sustainable investing boom in Japan that saw sales of ESG notes jump 68 per cent to a record US$21 billion in 2020, as demand for such debt surges worldwide.

Religious groups overseas are also getting more involved in sustainability projects. The Vatican said last month it's joining executives including Bank of America Corp's Brian Moynihan and Salesforce.com's Marc Benioff in a group that seeks to create "a more equitable and sustainable economic system". Minneapolis-based Thrivent Financial for Lutherans has a fund that invests in companies based on ESG criteria.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Japanese religious organisations are also under pressure to earn more from investing because a shrinking population in the country is reducing the number of their followers that can pay for their operations. Membership in religious groups has dropped about 12 per cent in the decade to 2019, according to government data.

The coronavirus pandemic is taking its toll as well. In normal years people flock to Japan's about 160,000 shrines and temples at the start of the year, but many have stayed away this year due to the virus, depriving religious groups of some income from donations.

Those developments have prompted temples and shrines to rethink a bit what they do with cash raised from followers that in the past they kept in conservative investments such as bank savings and government bonds.

"They've started taking various risks such as on currencies and interest rates, and began buying ESG bonds," said Mr Tsukazaki at Nomura. "They think ESG investing is an appropriate way of using their followers' money."

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

StanChart's Singapore-based investment banking head is top CEO contender: FT

E-payments, fund transfers pip card transactions in South-east Asia

KKR closes first Asia-Pacific real estate fund at US$1.7b

GIC-backed Affirm sees stock nearly double in Nasdaq debut

Sumitomo to close Singapore crude, fuel oil trading desk at end-March

Grab raises US$300m for fintech arm from investors including Hanwha

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 14, 2021 03:07 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks end flat as investors await US stimulus details, Powell remarks

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended flat in range-bound trading on Thursday, as investors took a wait-and-see stance...

Jan 14, 2021 02:53 PM
Technology

Australia calls out Google for 'experiment' blocking some news sites

[SYDNEY] Australia urged Google on Thursday to "focus on paying for original content, not blocking it" after the...

Jan 14, 2021 02:34 PM
Technology

TSMC Q4 profit rises 23% to record high on work-from-home, iPhone boost

[TAIPEI] Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) posted on Thursday a record high quarterly profit, boosted by...

Jan 14, 2021 02:31 PM
Consumer

Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing's operating profit beats pre-pandemic level

[TOKYO] The owner of Japanese clothing chain Uniqlo said on Thursday its quarterly operating profit beat pre-...

Jan 14, 2021 02:25 PM
Banking & Finance

StanChart's Singapore-based investment banking head is top CEO contender: FT

[BENGALURU] Standard Chartered's investment banking head Simon Cooper has emerged as the internal contender to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Maybank KE raises TP for Wilmar on potential Q4 surprises

Sumitomo to close Singapore crude, fuel oil trading desk at end-March

Stocks to watch: SPH Reit, HC Surgical, Aspen, GL, GKE Corp, Keppel DC Reit

Chinese drone firm DJI builds team to work on self-driving tech

Singapore's Sea acquires Indonesian bank to gain foothold in financial tech

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for