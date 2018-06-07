You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Buffett, Dimon say quarterly profit forecasts harming economy: WSJ

Thu, Jun 07, 2018 - 1:22 PM

2018-05-29T232235Z_841448457_RC1F18228AF0_RTRMADP_3_USA-FED-VOLCKER.JPG
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett and JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon voiced concerns that the financial markets' focus on short-term goals is hurting the economy and urged companies to move away from providing quarterly earnings guidance, according to the Wall Street Journal.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Billionaire investor Warren Buffett and JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon voiced concerns that the financial markets' focus on short-term goals is hurting the economy and urged companies to move away from providing quarterly earnings guidance, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The pressure to meet short-term estimates has contributed to a fall in the number of US public companies, wrote Mr Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, and Mr Dimon, who is also the chairman of top executives' lobbying group Business Roundtable, in an article on Wednesday.

Short-term-oriented capital markets have discouraged companies with a longer-term view from going public at all, depriving the economy of innovation and opportunity, the said.

"In our experience, quarterly earnings guidance often leads to an unhealthy focus on short-term profits at the expense of long-term strategy, growth and sustainability," they wrote.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies often hold back spending on technology, hiring and research and development to meet quarterly earnings guidance that may be affected by factors outside the company's control, the business leaders wrote.

More than 100 million Americans invest in public companies directly or through mutual funds and millions more participate in corporate, public and union pension plans. Public companies owe it to all of them to get this right, they said.

Mr Buffett and Mr Dimon said they are not opposed to the current practice of quarterly and annual reporting that ensures transparency.

"Though publicly owned companies account for only about 4,300 of America's 28 million businesses, they are responsible for a third of all private-sector employment and half of all business capital spending. America's public companies drive job creation, opportunity and economic growth," they wrote.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_070618_2.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

BT_20180607_JLROZ_3463414.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor

BT_20180607_JOEL_3463603.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Consumer

Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close; only establishment in Singapore with 3 Michelin stars

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'
4 SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one
5 Malaysia draws China link to huge financial scandal
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

as-housing-1805.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices rise 0.5% in May from April; volume slips 5.3%: SRX

Jun 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC Investment Research sees HPHT selldown as overblown

file61mg41zvolc1bjzp3hrv.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia agency asks financier Jho Low to assist in probe at former 1MDB unit

BP_Singapore Exchange_070618_2.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening