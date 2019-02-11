CapBridge offers investors access to private equity investments at smaller ticket sizes

SINGAPORE-BASED global private syndication platform CapBridge has announced an investment product that will enable individual accredited and expert investors to access private equity investment opportunities at a smaller ticket size - S$5,000.

Participants of the product - called Preferred Access - will be able to view all available investment deals on the CapBridge platform. These deals have been negotiated and invested in by professional investors. Participants can select the opportunity in which they wish to co-invest and pledge their desired investment amount, said CapBridge in a joint statement with its partner Wholesale Investor - Australasia’s private investment platform on Monday.

The minimum investment is S$5,000.

When the target interest amount as set by the company raising capital is achieved, the investment in the company will be executed. Investors receive returns directly upon a liquidity event such as an initial public offering.

Private companies may also use the Preferred Access programme as part of their capital raising exercise. With the CapBridge platform, growth companies can access global private capital in an intelligent and cost-efficient manner, while remaining privately held.

One of the first few companies to participate in the Preferred Access programme is a healthcare equipment company based in the US.

All investment opportunities in the Preferred Access programme are led by experienced professional investors who are committing their own funds and performing due diligence on the investment, according to the statement.

CapBridge said the partnership with Wholesale Investor "significantly boosts the global scalability of Preferred Access", providing instant access to key markets across Asia, including, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and South Korea, and Australia.