Career regulator joins audit firm Deloitte

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
A VETERAN regulator who was among the senior individuals nailing down macroprudential policies as well as rules for Singapore's financial sector in the post-crisis period has joined audit firm Deloitte.
Former Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) assistant managing
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg