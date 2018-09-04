You are here

Carney signals he might stay longer at Bank of England

Tue, Sep 04, 2018

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney signalled on Tuesday he was prepared to stay in his job beyond his planned leaving date next June, saying he was willing to do whatever he could to ensure a smooth Brexit.
"Even though I have already agreed to extend my time to support a smooth Brexit, I am willing to do whatever else I can in order to promote both a smooth Brexit and an effective transition at the Bank of England," Mr Carney told lawmakers on parliament's Treasury Committee.

"The Chancellor (finance minister Philip Hammond) and I have discussed this. I would expect an announcement to be made in due course."

