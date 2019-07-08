You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China’s June foreign currency reserves rise to highest since April 2018

Mon, Jul 08, 2019 - 8:52 AM

[HONG KONG] China's foreign-currency holdings rose for a second month amid potential capital inflows and positive valuation effects to the highest level in more than a year.

Reserves climbed to US$3.119 trillion in June from US$3.101 trillion in the previous month, the People's Bank of China said Monday.

The reading beat the median estimate of US$3.110 trillion in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

"There are more inflows" of capital than outflows, as more A shares (China domestic shares) are included in MSCI and more Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quotas are granted, said Iris Pang, an economist at ING Bank NV in Hong Kong.

Foreign investors bought at least 74.7 billion yuan (S$14.7 billion) or more of Chinese bonds in June, according to Bloomberg calculations.

US long-term Treasury yields dropped and the dollar weakened during the month, both pointing to a positive valuation effect.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Japan bank targets comeback abroad with South-east Asia foray

After Deutsche Bank cuts, where will the growth be?

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Trade war to dent US Q2, Q3 growth but potential lies in 'compounders'

Insurer AGCS 'seeing a much-stronger increase in premiums' for 2019

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_080719_3.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Most Read

1 Is it a bond? Please, can I have it... right now?
2 SIA Engineering share price jump sparks SGX query; analysts float possibility of privatisation
3 Sentosa Cove past its prime?
4 Rewind & capture: A&W wants to get it right this time
5 Grab snags investment, partnership from consumer credit giant Experian

Must Read

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_080719_3.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

BT_20190708_NSTROWE8_3828186.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade war to dent US Q2, Q3 growth but potential lies in 'compounders'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening