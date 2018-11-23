You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China allows foreign firms to join credit monitoring system

Fri, Nov 23, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Shanghai

CHINA will allow overseas credit information firms to participate in a nationwide credit information monitoring system that the central bank is building, the China Daily newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a senior central bank official.

Wan Cunzhi, director-general of the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) Credit Information System Bureau, told the newspaper the system will assess the debt payment abilities of businesses and individuals in the country.

China Daily said US credit information servicer Dun & Bradstreet Corp had registered with the central bank in 2017 to be a part of the scheme, while the PBOC finished reviewing an application by the Chinese subsidiary of credit data company Experian PLC in September.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Experian China had applied to provide corporate credit services, which could include investigating firms' credit status, providing credit reports to clients and supporting debt collection, it cited the firm's deputy general manager of credit services, Li Wei, as saying.

The newspaper, citing a source familiar with the situation, added that an Italian credit information service company was also preparing to register.

China's existing, centralised credit scoring system, the Credit Reference Center, only covers about 300 million people out of around 800 million potential borrowers. That creates a blind spot of some half a billion borrowers. By contrast, almost all adults in the United States have a credit score.

In February, the central bank approved the establishment of the country's first private credit reference firm, Baihang Credit Scoring, whose shareholders include the National Internet Finance Association of China, Tencent and others. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

China's capital controls keep outflows from getting worse

Sri Lanka state banks to borrow up to US$1b abroad before end of 2018

US prosecutors said to be investigating Japan’s largest bank

CapBridge's 1exchange gets MAS nod to operate as one of Singapore's first private securities exchanges

China to allow overseas firms to participate in credit info system: China Daily

Goldman Sachs sued by Abu Dhabi fund over 1MDB scandal

Editor's Choice

Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Fixed legal fees off the table for now

Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

MTI: Growth to let up in 2019; Q3 GDP underwhelms

Nov 23, 2018
Garage

Grab unveils pioneer batch of startups in accelerator programme

Most Read

1 Taylor Swift flexes music muscle to seek higher payouts for other artists
2 Surge in China theft of Australia company secrets: report
3 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
4 China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office
5 More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

Must Read

Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Fixed legal fees off the table for now

Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

MTI: Growth to let up in 2019; Q3 GDP underwhelms

BT_20181123_PNODX23_3625344.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

NODX tipped to expand 5.5-6% in 2018

Nov 23, 2018
Garage

Grab unveils pioneer batch of startups in accelerator programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening