You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China banks dole out more new loans than expected in November

Thu, Dec 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

CHINA'S new bank loans rose more than expected in November while broad credit growth eased, as the central bank maintained an accommodative stance amid the global pandemic.

Chinese banks extended 1.43 trillion yuan (S$292.4 billion) in new yuan loans in November, data from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) showed on Wednesday, rising from October and beating analysts' expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would rise to 1.40 trillion yuan in November, from 689.8 billion yuan in October.

Lending in China usually rebounds in November from a seasonal retreat in October, when a week-long National Day holiday falls.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Banks have already doled out 16.95 trillion yuan in new loans in the first 10 months, surpassing an annual record of 16.81 trillion yuan in 2019.

The central bank has rolled out a raft of emergency easing measures since February to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic and tough measures to contain it.

But with economic activity rebounding, analysts like those at Nomura believe policymakers have shifted from a "wartime mode" to a "wait and see" approach.

Markets are wondering when authorities may start to withdraw stimulus and slow credit growth, but most analysts believe such a process would be gradual as long as the global economic outlook remains shaky.

China is unlikely to tighten its monetary policy soon, even though an economic recovery could gain steam in coming months, Xu Xianchun, a former vice-head of the National Bureau of Statistics, told Reuters earlier this week.

Beijing has been relying more on fiscal stimulus to weather the downturn, cutting taxes and allowing local governments to issue more bonds to fund infrastructure projects.

Broad M2 money supply in November grew 10.7 per cent from a year earlier, quickening from a 10.5 per cent rise in October and topping analysts' forecast of 10.5 per cent.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 12.8 per cent from a year earlier, easing from a 12.9 per cent rise in October. Analysts had expected 12.9 per cent growth.

Most China watchers prefer to focus on annual growth figures, which are a better guide to underlying trends than highly seasonal monthly readings.

Annual growth of outstanding total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity, eased to 13.6 per cent in November from 13.7 per cent in the preceding month.

TSF rose to 2.13 trillion yuan from 1.42 trillion yuan in October. Analysts had expected 2.075 trillion yuan. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Singapore fintech funding rebounds in Q2 to US$278m

Lured by bull market, South Koreans take out record loans, piling up debt

Europe's bankers aren't ready for marriage

Temasek hires former Ikea sustainability head as Robin Hu leaves role

Deutsche Bank plans more cost cuts to meet 2022 profit target

Singapore, Hungary ink agreement to step up co-operation in Fintech innovation

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 10, 2020 12:23 AM
Technology

Men with Covid-19 three times more likely to need intensive care: study

[PARIS] Men infected with Covid-19 are three times more likely to require intensive care than women and are at...

Dec 10, 2020 12:13 AM
Government & Economy

US wholesale inventories revised higher; sales surge

[WASHINGTON] US wholesale inventories increased more than initially estimated in October, suggesting inventory...

Dec 9, 2020 11:57 PM
Government & Economy

US job openings hit a three-month high

[WASHINGTON] US job openings unexpectedly rose in October to a level that's consistent with a gradual improvement in...

Dec 9, 2020 11:52 PM
Transport

US airport passenger numbers dip to lowest level since July 4

[WASHINGTON] The number of passengers screened at US airports dipped to 501,513 on Tuesday, the lowest number since...

Dec 9, 2020 11:47 PM
Consumer

Starbucks names Mellody Hobson as chair, a gain for Black directors

[NEW YORK] Coffee chain Starbucks on Wednesday named Vice Chair Mellody Hobson as head of its board, making her the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

German startup Volocopter to launch flying taxis in Singapore within three years

mm2 Asia proposes to merge its Cathay cinema business with Golden Village cinemas

Gulf Oil to buy OK Lim's Ocean Tankers assets in Singapore

Al Futtaim-related entities loaned Robinsons S$159m to fund trading losses

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for