You are here

Home > Banking & Finance
VIRUS OUTBREAK

China Bond Connect sees record trade in March amid virus panic

Thu, Apr 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Shanghai

OFFSHORE investors traded record volumes of bonds through China's Bond Connect programme in March amid a coronavirus outbreak that continued to paralyse the country's economy, and as its spread prompted a flight to safety in global markets.

Trading volumes through Bond Connect totalled a record 478.2 billion yuan (S$96.7 billion) in March, data from Bond Connect Company showed on Wednesday, up 67.7 per fent from the previous month.

Trading tickets totalled 5,007, also a record, up from 3,608 in February. The Bond Connect data did not include information on offshore bondholdings, which totalled a record 2.3 trillion yuan at the end of February.

Foreign investors have steadily increased their investments in onshore Chinese bonds over the past year, driven by a stable yuan, attractive yields and gradual inclusion in global fixed-income indexes.

SEE ALSO

China's Bond Connect trade up sharply as yuan strengthens

But market sources have seen some net selling of Chinese government and policy bank bonds in recent weeks as a global financial panic, sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, led to a rush for dollar liquidity. Market volatility has prompted global index providers to delay the inclusion of Chinese bonds and stocks into their benchmarks.

Foreign investors sold a net 67.88 billion yuan worth of mainland A-shares through China's Stock Connect scheme in March, a record outflow, data from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing showed.

Analysts say stability in the yuan's exchange rate with the US dollar in recent weeks shows attempts by China's central bank to stabilise sentiment and offset capital outflow pressure.

Launched in July 2017, Bond Connect offers offshore investors access to China's interbank bond market through its "Northbound" leg. China has yet not implemented a "Southbound" leg, which would allow onshore investors to trade bonds in Hong Kong and overseas markets. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Global lockdowns, relief measures weigh on Singapore banks

Relief measures offer respite but banks can do more: SMEs

Across vintages, SMEs to seek liquidity buffer for long winter

CIMB Bank to auto-defer servicing for most commercial term loans in Singapore

UK banks scrap dividends; bonuses also under Covid-19 pressure

Emerging Asia's best currencies become worst amid virus woes

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 2, 2020 05:45 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares drop as manufacturing crash spells more pain

[BENGALURU] European shares ended Wednesday lower amid increasingly dire economic readings due to the coronavirus,...

Apr 2, 2020 12:18 AM
Government & Economy

EU plans 100b euro programme for jobs hit by virus crisis

[BRUSSELS] The European Union is set to unveil a 100 billion-euro (S$156.8 billion) loan plan to support countries...

Apr 2, 2020 12:08 AM
Life & Culture

US Open tennis still set for Aug 31 start

[NEW YORK] US Open organisers still plan to host the Grand Slam event starting August 31 in New York, the US Tennis...

Apr 1, 2020 11:49 PM
Banking & Finance

Insurers fret as company bosses face coronavirus legal claims

[LONDON] Insurers are increasingly worried about shareholders, employees or customers bringing coronavirus-related...

Apr 1, 2020 11:23 PM
Life & Culture

Wimbledon cancelled due to coronavirus: organisers

[LONDON] Wimbledon organisers on Wednesday scrapped the grasscourt Grand Slam for the first time since World War II...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.