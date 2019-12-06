You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China central bank injects 300b yuan via one-year medium-term loans, keeps rate unchanged

Fri, Dec 06, 2019 - 10:24 AM

nz_pboc_061256.jpg
China's central bank extended 300 billion yuan (S$57.97 billion) through its medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Friday, but kept the lending rate unchanged.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] China's central bank extended 300 billion yuan (S$57.97 billion) through its medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Friday, but kept the lending rate unchanged.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its website the interest rate on one-year MLF loans remained 3.25 per cent, the same as in the previous operations.

The injection of fresh funds exceeded a batch of 187.5 billion yuan worth of such one-year MLF loans due to maturity on the same day, injecting a net 112.5 billion yuan into the market.

Investors had been anxious to see if the PBOC would lower the MLF rate again this month following a marginal interest rate cut in November, though traders said they had not expected a rate reduction.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The PBOC cut the interest rate on its one-year MLF loans by five basis points last month for the first time since early 2016, as policymakers work to prop up a slowing economy hit by weaker demand at home and abroad.

SEE ALSO

PBOC ready with prudent policy for long global downturn

The PBOC also said in Friday's statement that it had skipped reverse repo operations on the day.

Another batch of 286 billion yuan worth of one-year MLF loans is set to expire on Dec 16.

The MLF rate is the price of loans that PBOC lends to commercial banks in the medium term.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Dec 6, 2019 10:39 AM
Banking & Finance

Japan finance minister says BOJ's low-rate policy not behind megabank's fee moves

[TOKYO] Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday he did not believe the central bank's negative interest...

Dec 6, 2019 10:29 AM
Government & Economy

China drafts new rules to control rural plastic pollution

[SHANGHAI] China will tighten regulations on the use of plastic film by farmers to boost crop yields, which has...

Dec 6, 2019 10:06 AM
Technology

Labour group accuses Google of sacking workers to deter unionism

[SAN FRANCISCO] The Communications Workers of America union filed a federal labour charge against Alphabet Inc's...

Dec 6, 2019 09:54 AM
Government & Economy

Major US, global cities slowing amid worldwide slump: report

[WASHINGTON] The blockbuster growth in the world's major cities in recent years will slow sharply in 2020 and 2021...

Dec 6, 2019 09:41 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started with gains Friday morning with investors remaining optimistic that China and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly