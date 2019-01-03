You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China easing expected as US$625b ‘liquidity hole’ opens up

Thu, Jan 03, 2019 - 11:45 AM

BP_PBOC_030119_10.jpg
The latest easing sign came on Wednesday evening, when the PBOC adjusted a rule to boost the impact of previous RRR cuts. China International Capital Corp said that may release as much as 400 billion yuan of liquidity.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] China will cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) and improve funding conditions this month, as liquidity tightens toward the Spring Festival holidays, the country's largest securities firm says.

Fresh demand for funds will amount to nearly 4.3 trillion yuan (S$854.5 billion) in January, according to Citic Securities Co and Bloomberg calculations. Mainland residents will withdraw one trillion yuan of cash in preparation for the holiday, when money is gifted in red envelopes. Corporate tax payments and maturities of lenders' interbank debt will also mop up liquidity, prompting the authorities to step up cash injections.

"The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will inject a significant amount of cheap funds to plug the liquidity hole," said Ming Ming, Citic's head of fixed-income research. The authorities will reduce the reserve requirement ratio and provide funding for lenders that make loans to private companies in January, he said.

China cut the amount of cash banks need to set aside as reserves four times last year as the nation struggled with slower economic growth, record corporate bond defaults and a trade war with the US. The latest easing sign came on Wednesday evening, when the PBOC adjusted a rule to boost the impact of previous RRR cuts. China International Capital Corp said that may release as much as 400 billion yuan of liquidity.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China's interbank liquidity loosened this week after a seasonal squeeze at the end of the year, with the benchmark seven-day repurchase rate tumbling the most since late 2014 on Wednesday. That helped fuel a rally in bonds: futures on sovereign notes due in a decade surged to the highest in more than two years.

This month, mainland lenders will pay back 822 billion yuan of short-term debt borrowed from each other, and another 390 billion yuan to the PBOC for its medium-term lending facility, according to Bloomberg calculations. Factors such as corporate tax payments will drain 1.2 trillion yuan, Citic said.

The PBOC will probably inject cash by conducting "sizable" reserve repurchase agreements with banks and lower the RRR in January, according to a note from Huachuang Securities Co. Some 4.5 trillion to five trillion yuan of liquidity will be withdrawn before the Spring Festival, analysts led by Ji Linghao wrote.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Australian dollar left bloody after computer-driven crash

‘Flash-crash’ moves hit Asia currency markets on Thursday morning

Lenders are thriving on bitcoin’s bust by aiding both fanatics and shorts

S&P affirms NTUC Income's 'AA-' rating

Temasek unit creates new private equity team

Leveraged loans suffered biggest monthly decline in seven years

Editor's Choice

BP_SINGAPORE_030119_1.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Q4 growth dips to 2.2%; all eyes on Budget boost

BP_SGprivate_030119_2.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Marginal home price growth expected for 2019

BP_CapitaLand_030119_4.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

China's dismal PMI triggers mixed trading among S-chips

Most Read

1 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
2 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019
3 Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link
4 ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges
5 Keppel Corp sees potential in Asia property sector

Must Read

AK_HDB_0301.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

HDB resale prices slip 0.3% in December, volume falls 23.9%: SRX

AK_Hyflux_3110.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux gets more time to report financials, conduct AGM amid restructuring

Jan 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS restarts coverage on Silverlake Axis with 'buy'

cavenaugh.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Cavenagh Gardens tries again for en bloc sale; keeps S$480m reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening