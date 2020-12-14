You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China fines Alibaba, Tencent for failing to report past deals to anti-trust regulators

Mon, Dec 14, 2020 - 1:06 PM

rk_Alibaba_141220.jpg
China's market regulator said on Monday it will fine Alibaba Group, Tencent Holdings-backed China Literature and Shenzhen Hive Box 500,000 yuan (S$102,000) each for not reporting deals properly for anti-trust reviews.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] China's market regulator said on Monday it will fine Alibaba Group, Tencent Holdings-backed China Literature and Shenzhen Hive Box 500,000 yuan (S$102,000) each for not reporting deals properly for anti-trust reviews.

The State Administration of Market Regulation said in a statement that it had taken the decision after reviewing deals the firms were involved in, including Alibaba's past deal with Intime Retail (Group) and China Literature's acquisition of New Classics Media.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 14, 2020 01:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates coverage on Nanofilm with 'add', S$5.52 target price

CGS-CIMB has initiated coverage on Nanofilm Technologies International with an "add" rating, given its proprietary...

Dec 14, 2020 01:18 PM
Life & Culture

Inspired by Mao, Wuhan river swimmers 'reborn' after virus lockdown

[WUHAN] Standing beside a large picture of Mao Zedong, Shen Peihua recalls the moment she resumed her daily swim in...

Dec 14, 2020 01:18 PM
Garage

Singapore-based tech startup Appboxo raises US$1.1m in seed funding

SINGAPORE-BASED Appboxo has snagged US$1.1 million in seed funding led by FF APAC Scout, 500 Durians fund, Plug and...

Dec 14, 2020 01:16 PM
Technology

Apple probing if Wistron facility in India flouted supplier rules: Economic Times

[BENGALURU] Apple Inc is probing if its Taiwanese contractor Wistron Corp flouted supplier guidelines at a violence-...

Dec 14, 2020 01:11 PM
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse blow-ups give untested CEO a crash course in risk

[ZURICH] Two months after Thomas Gottstein took over at Credit Suisse Group following a damaging spying scandal, the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Top Glove loses 5.7% after report reveals Covid-19 whistleblower was fired

Soilbuild Group chairman, Blackstone to take Soilbuild Reit private at S$0.55 per unit

Japan's market for second-hand goods booms as pandemic spurs tidying-up frenzy

Stocks to watch: UOL, Top Glove, LMIRT, DBS, Aedge

Bank regulators mull adjustments to caps on dividends

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for