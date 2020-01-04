You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China firms' hedging activities spike amid trade war uncertainty

Sat, Jan 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM

nz_shanghai_040120.jpg
Corporate China's hedging activities spiked over the past two years as the Sino-US trade war and a slowing economy prompted companies to embrace the country's rapidly growing derivative market to reduce uncertainty, data shows.
PHOTO: JULIANA LOH

Shanghai

CORPORATE China's hedging activities spiked over the past two years as the Sino-US trade war and a slowing economy prompted companies to embrace the country's rapidly growing derivative market to reduce uncertainty, data shows.

The number of China-listed companies using hedging tools such as futures and options to limit market risks exceeded 500 at end-2019, up 43 per cent from two years ago, public data gleaned by risk-management consultancy D-Union shows.

Still, they account for just 13 per cent of China's nearly 4,000 publicly-traded companies. In the United States, roughly 80 per cent of S&P 500 companies regularly engage in hedging activities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The rapidly changing geo-political climate is pressing Chinese companies to better manage risks, said Liu Wencai, D-Union's founder. China's deregulation of its financial market is also fuelling demand for risk-hedging, Mr Liu added.

SEE ALSO

A recovery for Chinese, US equities in the making

"Over the past year, we've seen huge foreign inflows into China's bond and stock market, and that will also boost demand for financial derivative tools," Mr Liu said.

Risk hedging was unnecessary when the government determined the prices of most resources, but that has changed with Beijing allowing market forces to play a bigger role in setting the prices of bonds, stocks, commodities and currency.

Big companies, defined by D-Union as those with revenues exceeding one billion yuan (S$194 million), are the dominant users of hedging tools.

Hedging practices are also more popular among sectors most vulnerable to volatility in resource prices or world trade conditions, such as chemicals and electronics, the data shows.

US President Donald Trump launched a tariff war against China in July, 2018, roiling financial and commodity markets, while dealing a blow to China's economy. China's GDP growth slowed to a 30-year-low in 2019.

Relations between the world's two largest economies are, however, showing signs of improvement, with a phase one trade pact between them expected to be signed on Jan 15.

Corporate China's hedging activities have also been buoyed by a boom in derivative innovation, Liu said.

China launched new products at a record pace in 2019, rolling out over a dozen derivative tools, including Urea futures, iron ore options and gold options.

As global index publishers such as MSCI and FTSE Russell include Chinese stocks or bonds in their benchmarks, foreign investors are pressing for more hedging tools in China.

China has said it will start trial trading in interest rate options next month to meet risk-management demand in an increasingly liberalised interest rate market. REUTERS

BREAKING

Jan 4, 2020 06:25 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares fall on Middle East tensions; oil surge hits airline stocks

[BENGALURU] European shares slipped from near record highs on Friday after a US air strike in Iraq that killed a top...

Jan 4, 2020 06:20 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street stocks end lower after US attack kills Iran general, Dow falls 0.8%

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks ended a winning streak of records to finish solidly lower Friday, as Iran vowed to...

Jan 3, 2020 10:55 PM
Government & Economy

Manufacturing weakness dents Germany's labour market

[BERLIN] German unemployment rose more than expected in December, according to figures released on Friday, adding to...

Jan 3, 2020 10:42 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St tumbles as US air strike heightens Middle East tensions

[NEW YORK] US stocks fell about 1 per cent at the open on Friday as investors moved away from riskier assets after a...

Jan 3, 2020 10:16 PM
Life & Culture

Veganism is a belief protected under UK law, tribunal rules

[LONDON] Choosing to be a vegan for ethical reasons is a "philosophical belief" that warrants protection by law, a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly