You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China gives Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas corporate debt underwriting licence

Tue, Sep 03, 2019 - 10:07 AM

nz_deutsche_030962.jpg
China has issued Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas "type A" licences which allows them to act as a lead underwriter for corporate debt issued by non-financial institutions, said an industry body under the central bank on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] China has issued Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas "type A" licences which allows them to act as a lead underwriter for corporate debt issued by non-financial institutions, said an industry body under the central bank on Tuesday.

China has been dogged by criticism of its restrictions on foreign banks which have hindered business expansion. The award of the licences to the two banks comes as the country seeks to show progress in opening its markets amid an escalating Sino-US trade war.

At the end of August, six foreign banks sought a "type A" licence, according to a notice posted on the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Japan companies sitting on record 506.4 trillion yen in cash

BoE eyes reform to make long-term investment more attractive

Greening South-east Asia's financial system

Apac offers significant growth potential for sustainable bonds: SocGen

DBS to launch ETF portfolios for retail investors

Europe should ignore 'treacherous promises' of Libra: ECB's Mersch

Editor's Choice

nz_hotel_030919.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore hotel rates, bookings surge in July; stronger H2 expected

BT_20190903_PGRAFF3DSUP_3881048.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Education boss says signed note a 'friendly agreement' and not meant for court use

nz_dbs_030923.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS to launch ETF portfolios for retail investors

Must Read

nz_hotel_030919.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore hotel rates, bookings surge in July; stronger H2 expected

nz_iras_030920.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Government & Economy

IRAS tax collection up 4.4% to S$52.4b in fiscal 2018/2019

Sep 3, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CSE Global, New Toyo, Metech

nz_cpf_030921.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Government & Economy

CPF bucks global trend with 6.6% growth in AUM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly