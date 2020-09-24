You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China has a new richest person, with Jack Ma dethroned

Thu, Sep 24, 2020 - 10:31 AM

nz_richmen-collage_240920.jpg
Zhong Shanshan's net worth reached US$58.7 billion on Wednesday, US$2 billion more than Jack Ma's, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index
PHOTOS: REUTERS, NONGFUSPRING.COM

[SHANGHAI] A bottled-water and vaccine tycoon has become China's wealthiest person in a day also marked by massive losses among the world's tech elite.

Zhong Shanshan's net worth reached US$58.7 billion on Wednesday, US$2 billion more than Jack Ma's, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Mr Zhong is now Asia's second-richest person, behind India's Mukesh Ambani, and is the 17th wealthiest in the world, ahead of Charles Koch and Phil Knight.

Nicknamed "Lone Wolf" for his eschewing of politics and clubby business groups, Mr Zhong's fortune has jumped US$51.9 billion in 2020, more than anyone else in the world except Amazon.com's Jeff Bezos and Tesla's Elon Musk.

Both suffered heavy declines on Wednesday as tech stocks stumbled and Tesla plunged after its "Battery Day" event fell short of expectations. Mr Musk's fortune dropped by almost US$10 billion.

The initial public offering (IPO) of bottled-water company Nongfu Spring - which turned out to be Hong Kong's most popular among retail investors - propelled Mr Zhong to China's top three richest earlier this month. That came after the April listing of vaccine maker Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise pushed his net worth to US$20 billion by early August.

SEE ALSO

J&J kicks off final study of single-shot Covid-19 vaccine in 60,000 volunteers

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Zhong now leads a wealth ranking in China that is typically dominated by people who made their fortunes from tech companies.

While Mr Zhong has surpassed Mr Ma as China's wealthiest, the tech tycoon might soon regain the top spot, which he's held for most of the past six years after Alibaba went public in the US.

Ant Group's IPO next month is poised to boost Mr Ma's fortune, with his stake estimated at US$28 billion if the company achieves the US$250 billion valuation people familiar with the matter have said it's targeting.

Wednesday was brutal for US tech stocks, which tumbled the most since earlier this month. The plunge in Mr Musk's wealth was the biggest among the people on the Bloomberg ranking of the world's 500 richest, followed by Mr Bezos, whose net worth dropped by US$7.1 billion.

Mr Musk is now worth US$93.2 billion and Mr Bezos US$178 billion.

Mr Zhong added almost US$4 billion Wednesday, more than anyone else in the index.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 24, 2020 10:30 AM
Banking & Finance

86% of Singapore investors remain invested amid Covid-19: survey

OVER 80 per cent of Singapore investors remain invested in the markets throughout the Covid-19 outbreak, with over a...

Sep 24, 2020 10:16 AM
Garage

WeWork China gets US$200m investment, appoints new acting CEO

[BENGALURU] Office-sharing startup WeWork's China unit has received an additional US$200 million in funding from...

Sep 24, 2020 10:06 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares fall over 1% as data signals slow global recovery

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell more than 1 per cent on Thursday, as concerns about the global economic recovery...

Sep 24, 2020 10:00 AM
Real Estate

Singapore firm launches S$52m fund for student accommodation in the UK

DESPITE Covid-19 showing no signs of abating in the UK - with the country experiencing a second wave of infections...

Sep 24, 2020 09:45 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Thursday; STI down 0.4%

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Thursday, tracking Wall Street losses. The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) fell...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Koh Boon Hwee, investment veterans launch South-east Asian VC

US: Stocks end sharply lower, Dow -1.9%, Nasdaq -3.0%

PwC, 2 law firms could earn S$17m from Hin Leong's rescue bid

PwC, two law firms could earn S$17m in fees to rescue troubled Hin Leong

Chairman of Hanwell and Tat Seng declared bankrupt but status not disclosed by firms

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.