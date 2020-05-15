You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China IPO stages stellar Hong Kong debut amid biotech craze

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 12:03 PM

[HONG KONG] A Chinese medical devices provider surged 74 per cent in its Hong Kong trading debut on Friday in the best opening performance this year for an initial public offering (IPO) over US$50 million.

Peijia Medical, which produces replacement heart valve and vascular repair devices, opened at HK$26.80 versus its offer price of HK$15.36. The company raised US$302 million in its IPO and is the latest biotech firm to attract strong investor demand in the financial hub as the coronavirus pandemic spotlights inadequacies in China's health-care system.

Investors have been piling into companies focusing on improving everything from cancer detection to drugs and online diagnosis. Peijia Medical got orders from retail investors for 1,184 times the amount of stock initially made available to them, triggering a reallocation mechanism that gives 50 per cent of the deal to individual investors up from the initial 10 per cent. That retail subscription is the highest for a biotech IPO in Hong Kong since the bourse changed its listing rules in 2018 to attract more firms from the sector, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

"The strong response to the IPO also demonstrates the biotech sector's resilience to the market uncertainty of recent months," said Stanley Xie, Herbert Smith Freehills Kewei joint operation partner, who worked on the deal.

The same trend was seen with two other popular biotech listings this year, Akeso and InnoCare Pharma. Both priced at the top of their ranges and had to reallocate shares to retail investors given the level of demand. They are now trading 58 per cent and 66 per cent above their offer prices, respectively.

SEE ALSO

Australia's CSL to start work on immunoglobulin product to treat Covid-19

In addition to being among the most popular IPOs in Hong Kong, biotech companies have also been the biggest. Three of the top five listings this year are by biotech companies, and more are lining up. Kintor Pharmaceutical, which develops cancer treatments, is due to price its offering of as much as US$240 million later on Friday.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

China central bank surprises by keeping MLF interest rate steady

Singapore-based forex platform clinches HSBC, Citigroup funding

Hedge fund Tradeflow Capital made money amid Singapore commodity turmoil

Li Ka-Shing’s twin business empires rocked by global pandemic

China healthcare investment booms on virus-related spending bets

US securities regulator scrutinises public companies that took emergency loans: sources

BREAKING NEWS

May 15, 2020 11:58 AM
Garage

Covid-19 fundraising campaign links startup founders to mentors

SEVERAL members of South-east Asia's startup community are participating in a month-long fundraising campaign that...

May 15, 2020 11:56 AM
Life & Culture

Cafes and bars reopen in parts of Australia after coronavirus lockdown

[SYDNEY] Restaurants, cafes and bars in Australia's most populous state were reopening on Friday after a two-month...

May 15, 2020 11:50 AM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares fall as Sino-US tensions outweigh stimulus hopes

[SEOUL] South Korean shares fell on Friday as US President Donald Trump's remarks aggravated trade tensions with...

May 15, 2020 11:48 AM
Government & Economy

South Korean coronavirus test maker Osang ready to ship 100m kits to US

[SEOUL] Osang Healthcare, the first South Korean maker of coronavirus test kits to win preliminary approval from the...

May 15, 2020 11:31 AM
Government & Economy

Awkward greetings and long queues as Hong Kong's financiers return to work

[HONG KONG] The greetings are awkward and the skyscraper lifts half-empty. But Hong Kong's cafes are filling and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.