You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China lowers yuan mid-point to fresh 11-year low, but higher than forecasts

Fri, Aug 09, 2019 - 9:39 AM

nz_yuan_070825.jpg
China's central bank lowered its official yuan midpoint for a seventh straight day to a new 11-year low on Friday, but it was not as weak as markets had expected.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SHANGHAI] China's central bank lowered its official yuan midpoint for a seventh straight day to a new 11-year low on Friday, but it was not as weak as markets had expected.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.0136 per dollar prior to market open, 97 pips weaker than the previous fix of 7.0039 and the weakest since April 3, 2008.

However, traders said Friday's official guidance rate came in firmer than their forecasts, a situation that was also seen earlier this week. The official fixing was 86 pips or 0.12 per cent firmer than Reuters' estimate of 7.0222 per dollar.

China allow the yuan to fall past the key 7 level on Monday, jolting global financial markets, after an escalation in US trade tensions. But the central bank has shown signs of trying to stabilise it in the last few sessions.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190809_JAMSG9_3859084.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's resilience will see it through latest slowdown: PM Lee

BT_20190809_AGYANGZI9_3859367.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang hits rough waters amid Beijing's probe into individual linked to firm

nz_singtel_080841.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q1 profits plunge 35% on India price war

Must Read

BT_20190809_JAMSG9_3859084.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's resilience will see it through latest slowdown: PM Lee

BT_20190809_AGYANGZI9_3859367.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang hits rough waters amid Beijing's probe into individual linked to firm

BT_20190809_ANGRAFTXX_3858933.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's rule of law, zero tolerance for graft big draws for foreign investors: US diplomat

BT_20190809_VMCHINA9_3859285.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

China July exports rise 3.3%; imports decline by 5.6%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly