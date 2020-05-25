You are here

China lowers yuan midpoint to weakest since 2008 global financial crisis

Mon, May 25, 2020 - 10:19 AM

China's central bank on Monday lowered its official yuan midpoint to the weakest since the 2008 global financial crisis, reflecting losses in the spot yuan on Friday after Beijing proposed a new national security law for Hong Kong.
[SHANGHAI] China's central bank on Monday lowered its official yuan midpoint to the weakest since the 2008 global financial crisis, reflecting losses in the spot yuan on Friday after Beijing proposed a new national security law for Hong Kong.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 7.1209 yuan (S$1.42) per dollar prior to the market open, 270 pips, or 0.38 per cent, weaker than the previous fix of 7.0939. It was the weakest level since Feb. 28, 2008.

