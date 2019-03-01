You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China P2P lender Dianrong closing 60 stores, laying off 2,000 employees: source

Fri, Mar 01, 2019 - 1:01 PM

[SINGAPORE] Dianrong, one of China's biggest peer-to-peer (P2P) lenders, is shutting down 60 of its 90 offline stores and laying off an estimated 2,000 employees, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The shrinking of Shanghai-based Dianrong comes amid Beijing's multi-year crackdown on risky practices and excessive leverage in the financial system that has seen a wave of P2P company collapses and triggered protests by angry investors who lost their savings.

The company was co-founded by Soul Htite, who was also behind US online lender LendingClub Corp. It is backed by Singapore sovereign fund GIC and Standard Chartered Private Equity.

When asked for a response to the store closures and layoffs, Dianrong said it would comment later.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

P2P platforms gather funds from retail investors and loan the money to small corporate and individual borrowers, promising high returns. At its peak in 2015, the sector had about 3,500 businesses in China. The P2P industry had outstanding loans of 1.49 trillion yuan (S$294 billion) last year, far larger than the combined sector outside China.

Dianrong's investors also included CMIG Leasing, a unit of China's biggest private investment conglomerate, China Minsheng Investment Group (CMIG), Tiger Global Management, Japan's Orix Corp and CLSA, part of China's CITIC Securities. 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

New interim CEO of Australia's NAB expects "obsession" with customers

Australia, New Zealand dollars find a crumb of comfort in China data

Commentators welcome MSCI move to increase weighting on China A-shares

Another nod for China stocks as MSCI ups weighting

'Missing' Liberian cash was safely deposited, says outside probe

CIMB chalks up 5.4% rise in Q4 profit

Editor's Choice

BT_20190301_JAFISCAL_3710393.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Govt needs mix of one-off funding and structural increases

BT_20190301_LMXOXLEY5MON_3710337.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years

BT_20190301_MRHYFLUX_3710252.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias urges Hyflux senior creditors to give up more for perp and pref holders

Most Read

1 Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up
2 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
3 Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza
4 Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp
5 Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years

Must Read

BP_MSCI_010319_46.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Stocks

Commentators welcome MSCI move to increase weighting on China A-shares

SL_hyflux_030119_24.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hyflux, Olam, Oxley, First Resources, Hong Fok

SL_tp_030119_28.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sim Leisure Group debuts on Catalist at S$0.17 apiece

BT_20190301_LMXOXLEY5MON_3710337.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening