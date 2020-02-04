You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China regulator 'urges fund managers not to offload shares'

Selling curbed unless fund companies face redemptions, sources say; Chinese stocks tumble after market reopens
Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200204_ATSHARES4_4022977.jpg
The securities regulator's latest window guidance risks inviting fresh criticism from foreign investors who have complained about a lack of transparency and an uneven playing field in China.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Beijing/Shanghai

CHINA'S securities regulator has urged some mutual fund managers not to sell shares unless they face investor redemptions, four sources told Reuters, as the country's stock markets plunged on Monday amid a growing virus outbreak.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is giving verbal instructions to major mutual fund companies, asking them not to offload their stock holdings on Monday unless necessary, according to the fund sources with direct knowledge of the so-called window guidance. Selling in the following days should also be restrained, two sources said.

Despite the sales restrictions - issued by CSRC on Sunday evening according to one source - the market still plunged.

Chinese stocks tumbled more than 8 per cent on Monday morning as mainland markets reopened following a 10-day break, giving investors the first chance to react to the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. The death toll from the epidemic has crossed 360 in China.

SEE ALSO

Singapore electronics mood brightens in Jan, but supply chain break looms

"Potential massive investor redemption is a big concern," said one fund executive. "If that happens, mutual fund managers have no choice but sell."

Chinese regulators had taken other measures to limit the virus' damage to the country's financial markets.

Over the weekend, CSRC issued a verbal directive to brokerages including Citic Securities and China International Capital, seeking to limit shortselling activities by their clients on Monday.

In addition, the central bank injected 1.2 trillion yuan (S$236 billion) worth of liquidity into the banking system on Monday via open market operations to calm market anxiety.

CSRC's latest window guidance - verbal instructions from regulators to mainly Chinese companies - risks inviting fresh criticism from foreign investors who have complained about a lack of transparency and an uneven playing field in China.

Regulators have been more careful with such measures to stabilise the markets, especially after MSCI added Chinese shares into its emerging markets index, another fund manager said. REUTERS

Read more virus outbreak reports:

BREAKING

Feb 4, 2020 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

China seeks US flexibility on some promises in the Phase 1 trade deal

[BEIJING] Chinese officials are hoping that the United States will agree to flexibility on some promises in the...

Feb 4, 2020 12:12 AM
Garage

Temasek's Accuron Technologies takes stake in UK additive manufacturing startup

TEMASEK-OWNED Accuron Technologies on Tuesday said it has invested in a UK-based additive manufacturing startup,...

Feb 4, 2020 12:02 AM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing activity rebounds in January

[WASHINGTON] US factory activity unexpectedly rebounded in January after contracting for five straight months amid a...

Feb 3, 2020 11:50 PM
Real Estate

US construction spending posts first drop since June

[WASHINGTON] US construction spending unexpectedly fell in December, posting its first drop since June, as...

Feb 3, 2020 11:30 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong plunged into recession in 2019

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong confirmed Monday it plunged into recession in 2019, suffering its first annual contraction in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly