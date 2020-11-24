You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China SEC's olive branch to US is sturdier than it looks

Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

BEIJING'S latest olive branch extended to the United States may be sturdier than it looks.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on Friday that it is seeking fresh discussions on plans to improve access for their American peers to audits of New York-listed Chinese companies.

Given a history of empty talk, sceptics may snort. But Beijing is tiring of the constant stream of scandals. Washington, for its part, needs an excuse to walk back from its delisting threats.

The battle over access to China Inc's books extends back at least to 2011, when the New York Stock Exchange delisted Longtop Financial Technologies, a software developer accused of accounting fraud. According to the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), the overwhelming majority of auditors that deny it access hail from China.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

This defensive attitude, combined with Chinese courts' refusal to enforce American judgements, lets unscrupulous Chinese executives rip off American investors with relative impunity. Until recently, Beijing's cooperation has been superficial, according to the PCAOB.

In 2019, frustration led American politicians to call for mainland companies to get the boot. Bloomberg reported this month that the Securities Regulatory Commission is mulling executing on that threat by 2022. This might explain an unusually proactive CSRC comment seeking common ground with the SEC.

Beijing has reason to offer genuine concessions. The June delisting of Luckin Coffee for inflating sales figures was a wakeup call in the People's Republic. The company was originally held up as a homegrown rival to Starbucks and was lauded for its tech-savvy embrace of booming consumption. Instead, it ended up reminding both domestic and foreign investors of endemic book-cooking in China's private sector.

Beijing has every reason to throw Luckin and others like it under PCAOB's bus: Most Chinese frauds are not perpetrated by state-owned enterprises or firms in sensitive industries.

For Washington's part, the threat to wipe companies with a market capitalisation of some US$2 trillion off American boards, per Refinitiv data, would do more harm than good.

If the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden can secure better audit access, with exceptions for state-firms, perhaps, it could improve protection for US investors without wrecking their portfolios. Both sides have cause to compromise. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 24, 2020 12:28 AM
Banking & Finance

Wealthy Europeans join Spac club in record year for listings

[WASHINGTON] The allure of blank cheque companies is spreading beyond the US, with a host of European business...

Nov 24, 2020 12:02 AM
Transport

Qatar identified parents of dumped baby in airport scandal

[DOHA] Qatar said Monday it had identified the parents of a baby girl dumped at its airport, an incident that...

Nov 24, 2020 12:00 AM
Government & Economy

US business activity expands most since 2015, IHS Markit says

[WASHINGTON] US business activity powered ahead in November at the fastest pace since March 2015, with stronger...

Nov 23, 2020 11:52 PM
Banking & Finance

Credit Agricole offers US$875m for Credito Valtellinese

[PARIS] French lender Credit Agricole offered to buy Italy's Credito Valtellinese for about US$875 million in cash...

Nov 23, 2020 11:29 PM
Transport

GM must recall 5.9m vehicles for air bag issue, says safety agency

[WASHINGTON] General Motors must recall 5.9 million vehicles with Takata air bag inflators after a US safety agency...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A third of Singaporeans facing difficulty in home loan repayments: poll

Singapore Medical Council may take legal action against DoctorxDentist

Hot stock: Sembmarine shoots up 9%, partly led by renewed merger hopes

Starburst chairman surrenders travel documents to CPIB

MAS chief proposes full digitalisation of China-Asean trade route

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for