You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China seen keeping lending benchmark unchanged

Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 4:20 PM

file7e4bg5pg60om4fri1ko.jpg
China's benchmark lending rate is likely to remain unchanged at the first monthly fixing of the year on Wednesday, steady for the ninth straight month, as the economy recovers from the coronavirus shock.
PHOTO: AFP

[SHANGHAI] China's benchmark lending rate is likely to remain unchanged at the first monthly fixing of the year on Wednesday, steady for the ninth straight month, as the economy recovers from the coronavirus shock.

Twenty-six traders and analysts, or 87 per cent of all 30 participants, in a snap Reuters poll conducted this week predicted no change in either the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) or the five-year tenor.

The other four respondents expected a rise in the LPR this month, with one forecasting a marginal 5 basis point rise to both rates.

The one-year LPR was last at 3.85 per cent after 30 basis points of rate cuts last year, and the five-year rate stood at 4.65 per cent after 15 bps of cuts in 2020.

China's economy picked up speed in the fourth quarter, data showed on Monday, with growth beating expectations and is poised to expand further this year even as the global pandemic rages unabated.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We expect credit tightening and fiscal consolidation in 2021, but not policy rate hikes," said Li Wei, senior China economist at Standard Chartered in Shanghai.

"The People's Bank of China (PBOC) is likely to maintain a slightly dovish bias near term, given uncertainty associated with the uneven economic recovery, sporadic new Covid-19 outbreaks and CNY appreciation pressure." The strong market expectations for a steady LPR fixing in January also came as the PBOC kept borrowing cost on medium term loans unchanged for nine months in a row.

China's central bank conducted a small net drain through medium-term lending facility (MLF) operations in the banking system on Friday and kept the rates on the facility unchanged, a move investors say suggests a shift to a tightening bias in monetary policy.

The MLF, one of the PBOC's main tools in managing longer-term liquidity in the banking system, serves as a guide for the LPR.

The LPR is a lending reference rate set monthly by 18 banks.

All 30 responses in the survey were collected from selected participants on a private messaging platform.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Macquarie Consortium bids S$2.35b for waste firm Bingo

Qatar wealth fund plans Asia push to diversify from Europe, US

Fintechs' plans to buy Indonesian banks will raise competition: Fitch

Australian, New Zealand dollars buoyed by risk-on mood

Asean fintechs may list in US market on dual-listing track

MAS revises technology risk management guidelines

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 19, 2021 04:29 PM
Government & Economy

30 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including four in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 30 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon (Jan 19), taking Singapore's total to...

Jan 19, 2021 04:21 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: More than 5% rise in property prices will tip market into 'bubble territory', says DBS

WHILE a steady 2 to 3 per cent annual increase in the Singapore property price index (PPI) in line with household...

Jan 19, 2021 04:09 PM
Government & Economy

Chinese city rushes to build massive Covid-19 quarantine centre

[BEIJING] Thousands of prefabricated rooms fill a vast field on the outskirts of China's Shijiazhuang city as...

Jan 19, 2021 03:57 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks rebound on Samsung Elec, Hyundai Motor boost

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rebounded to end higher on Tuesday, marking its sharpest gain since Jan 8, boosted by...

Jan 19, 2021 03:47 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares close higher on rebound in miners, financials

[SYDNEY] Australian shares ended firmer on Tuesday, as mining and financial stocks recovered from sharp losses in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Laid off during crisis, she went on to found a company worth S$8m

Scion of City Developments strives to salvage China deal

Stocks to watch: OUE C-Reit, SIA, SPH, BRC Asia, InnoTek, Silkroad Nickel

Singapore government keeping close watch on property market

Fu Yu founders retire, sell 29.8% stake in company for S$58.3m

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for