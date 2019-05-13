You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China, Singapore renew bilateral currency swap agreement

Mon, May 13, 2019 - 10:22 AM

AK_sg1_1305.jpg
China and Singapore have renewed a bilateral currency swap agreement worth 300 billion yuan (S$59.80 billion) for three years, the central banks of the two countries said on Monday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[BEIJING] China and Singapore have renewed a bilateral currency swap agreement worth 300 billion yuan (S$59.80 billion) for three years, the central banks of the two countries said on Monday.

Under the arrangement, the People's Bank of China and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) can access foreign currency liquidity to support trade and investment financing needs, including projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, and to stabilise financial markets, the MAS said.

The agreement could be extended again, China's central bank said, without giving further details.

The original arrangement between the two central banks was established in 2010. It was renewed in 2013 and 2016.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

May 13, 2019
Opinion

Why Singapore retail funds' costs remain stubbornly high

BT_20190513_SPRAFFLES13_3779262.jpg
May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Medical prescribes a patient approach

BT_20190513_RCCOL13_3779235.jpg
May 13, 2019
Stocks

This week will decide whether Goldilocks rally has run its course

Most Read

1 When gender reveal parties go awry
2 Smoke, drink and eat what you want, Norway's public health minister says
3 Trade tensions roll back into frame for Singapore banks
4 Hyflux says it could get up to S$500m from Oyster Bay Fund
5 Trump's tariff hike on US$200b of Chinese goods takes effect, China says forced to retaliate

Must Read

May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections

BT_20190513_JLMARVEL_3778780.jpg
May 13, 2019
Garage

Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore

May 13, 2019
Opinion

Why Singapore retail funds' costs remain stubbornly high

May 13, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, Keppel Corp, Sarine Technologies, Swee Hong, Memtech, Tritech

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening