You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China state paper urges calm after blockchain stocks, bitcoin soar

Wed, Oct 30, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Shanghai

CHINESE state media urged investors to remain rational and not take Beijing's support for blockchain as a boost for virtual currencies, after comments by Chinese President Xi Jinping drove up shares in blockchain-related firms and the price of bitcoin.

Mr Xi said last week that China should accelerate the development of blockchain technology, a digital ledger that forms the backbone of many cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. His remarks sparked a rush into the shares of firms engaged in, or believed to be engaged in blockchain or digital currency-related businesses.

"Blockchain's future is here but we must remain rational," the People's Daily newspaper, which is published by China's ruling Communist Party, said in a commentary late on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The rise of blockchain technology was accompanied by that of cryptocurrencies, but innovation in blockchain technology does not mean we should speculate in virtual currencies," it said.

SEE ALSO

China's state media warns on blockchain frenzy that President Xi started

Traders from three Chinese brokerages also told Reuters that they received a notice from the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Monday which said: "For any blockchain-related (topics), we ask listed companies to make statements based on facts and not make any exaggerated claims or create vicious hype".

The Shanghai Stock Exchange did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The government cracked down on the country's cryptocurrency industry in 2017 with regulators banning the practice of creating and selling virtual currencies or tokens and shutting local cryptocurrency trading exchanges, saying they were facilitating illegal fundraising and pyramid schemes.

Chinese officials, however, said at the time that research into blockchain technology was still encouraged although Mr Xi's comments were the first time Beijing had publicly thrown such support behind the sector.

Beijing is also creating its own central bank-issued digital currency to cut the costs of circulating paper money and boost policymakers' control of money supply. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

SGD bond market humming with further S$1b of deals expected before year-end

Keith Magnus joins top management body at Evercore

Hedge funds fight for Asia talent with training, bonuses

UK house prices edge up but Brexit drag persists

Indonesia's Warjiyo sees low-rate environment lasting a longer time

Hong Kong banks' profits seen plunging next year after months of protests

BREAKING

Oct 30, 2019 12:27 AM
Real Estate

US pending home sales increase more than expected

[WASHINGTON] Contracts to buy previously owned homes increased more than expected in September, suggesting that the...

Oct 30, 2019 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

US, China have come to understanding on trade relationship direction, says Kushner

[RIYADH] The United States and China have come to an understanding on the direction of their trade relationship...

Oct 30, 2019 12:05 AM
Government & Economy

Lebanon's PM Hariri resigns after weeks of anti-government protests

[BEIRUT] Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri stepped down Tuesday after two weeks of anti-government protests...

Oct 29, 2019 11:55 PM
Companies & Markets

Olive Tree Estates says key executive departures are 'very natural'

PROPERTY company Olive Tree Estates (OTE), in response to the query about a flurry of key executive departures, told...

Oct 29, 2019 11:48 PM
Banking & Finance

Australia's Macquarie to scale back US, European equities businesses

[LONDON] Australian investment bank Macquarie Group said on Tuesday that it will scale back its cash equities...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly