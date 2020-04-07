You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China Three Gorges eyes 25b yuan IPO with renewables listing

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 12:06 PM

[NEW YORK] State-owned China Three Gorges Renewables Group is seeking to raise 25 billion yuan (S$5.06 billion) in what could be one of the country's biggest initial public offerings (IPOs) this year.

The company plans to sell as many as 8.57 billion shares in Shanghai, according to a prospectus posted on the website of the China Securities Regulatory Commission. The assets to be listed are mainly domestic solar and wind farms, as well as small hydro power plants, with a total capacity of almost 10 gigawatts.

If trading started this year, the IPO would be the second biggest in China during 2020, after Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway raised US$4.3 billion in a January debut, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The listing comes as parent company, China Three Gorges Corp, seeks to establish a new unit to hold international assets, which it has snatched up in the past decade, particularly in Latin America. In December, the state-owned giant was working with advisers on setting up the entity, with a view to consider a listing of the whole unit or some of the assets, Bloomberg reported.

China's renewables industry is in transition. The country is adopting a more market-driven approach for clean energy development, moving away from subsidies and seeking to utilise idle capacity. Developers are now required to bid for state funding, while Beijing is also promoting plants that won't get financial support so they can compete better against fossil fuels.

SEE ALSO

United Hampshire US Reit's Singapore IPO 1.4 times subscribed

Three Gorges Renewables will use 20 billion yuan of the proceeds to fund seven offshore wind farms, and the remainder will be for working capital, according to the prospectus. This will boost the company's power capacity, improve profitability and enhance its competitiveness, it said.

The company, formerly known as China Three Gorges New Energy Co, said in February it has started construction on 58 billion yuan worth of renewable power plants, part of China's efforts to restart major projects to help stabilise economic growth amid the coronavirus outbreak.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

US dollar is still king, even as coronavirus slams US

Indonesia raises US$4.3b in first 'pandemic bond'

No hospitalisation coverage for those who violate Singapore's Covid-19 travel advisory: LIA

Major US banks aim to keep shareholders happy amid crisis

African bank chief accused of multiple violations

SMEs wait for banks' next move, with rise in government's risk share for loans

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 7, 2020 12:00 PM
Real Estate

Singapore office rents to start seeing coronavirus impact in Q2: Colliers

THE impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on CBD (central business district) Grade A office rents was not yet apparent in...

Apr 7, 2020 11:57 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets extend gains on glimmers of hope in virus fight

[HONG KONG] Equities rose again on Tuesday as investors seized on signs of a slowdown in the spread of the...

Apr 7, 2020 11:56 AM
Government & Economy

Proposed law to allow special arrangements for voters, candidates affected by Covid-19 restrictions

[SINGAPORE] If the Singapore general election (GE) were to be held during the Covid-19 outbreak, voters subject to...

Apr 7, 2020 11:44 AM
Government & Economy

Europe weighs a half-trillion euro plan to stem virus recession

[BRUSSELS] It's crunch time for the European Union (EU) as it strives to stem a virus-led downturn that could...

Apr 7, 2020 11:27 AM
Banking & Finance

US dollar is still king, even as coronavirus slams US

[NEW YORK] The coronavirus outbreak in the United States has caused millions of people to lose their jobs and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.