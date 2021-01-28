You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China to step up supervision of financial activities on Internet platforms

Thu, Jan 28, 2021 - 12:22 AM

[BEIJING] China's banking and insurance regulator on Wednesday said it would strengthen supervision over financial activities by banks and insurers with internet platforms, the latest attempt to rein in China's financial technology sector.

Government watchdogs have tightened scrutiny over China's tech giants in recent months, drafting anti-monopoly rules and guidelines seeking to limit collection of personal data by mobile apps, including those used to make payments.

"It is necessary to effectively strengthen the supervision of financial activities on internet platforms," the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said in a statement issued after an annual meeting.

The regulator has already warned consumers to guard against borrowing spurred by internet finance platforms that hide the real costs of such debt.

The CBIRC this month banned commercial banks from using third-party internet platforms to sell deposit products, including those relating to fixed-term deposits.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

On Wednesday, it said there needed to be tighter scrutiny of the development of "financial cooperation activities" between banks and insurers, on the one hand, and internet platforms on the other.

Last November, China abruptly suspended the US$37 billion listing of Ant Group, the financial technology firm founded by billionaire Jack Ma, who had wanted it to be treated as technology company rather than a financial institution subject to much tighter regulation.

On Wednesday, the CBIRC said that similar businesses and entities should be treated equally, vowing to stamp out "monopolistic and anti-competitive behaviour" and prevent "disorderly expansion" in the financial sector.

Ant controls a range of financial institutions, including securities and insurance firms, and the central bank has said it should set up a holding firm according to law.

The CBIRC also said it would push large banks to provide risk management tools and models to smaller banks, and to work to eliminate financial risks and keep China's macro leverage ratio stable.

China's banking industry disposed of US$467 billion of non-performing assets in 2020, the regulator said. The total amount of non-performing loans disposed of in the period 2017-20 exceeded the amount for the previous 12 years combined, it said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Hong Kong Exchange Fund's investment income tumbled in 2020

Singapore to continue prioritising development of human capital for financial sector: Minister Teo

DBS wins bankruptcy bid on Nelson Loh in relation to S$14m loan

HSBC Singapore appoints new commercial banking head

7-Eleven kicks off mega bond sale to help finance Speedway purchase

Australia, NZ dollars probe resistance, inflation tops forecasts

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 28, 2021 12:28 AM
Consumer

Bangladesh garment sector struggles as pandemic empties order books

[DHAKA] Bangladesh's huge export-oriented readymade garment industry is fighting for its survival after fresh...

Jan 28, 2021 12:18 AM
Technology

Police dismantle world's 'most dangerous' criminal hacking network

[LONDON] International law enforcement agencies said on Wednesday they had dismantled a criminal hacking scheme...

Jan 27, 2021 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing recovery continues despite weak December

[WASHINGTON] The ongoing struggles of the aviation sector held back US durable goods orders at the end of 2020, but...

Jan 27, 2021 11:41 PM
Transport

Boeing takes US$6.5b charge on new delay to 777X jet

[CHICAGO] Boeing pushed back the debut of its 777X jetliner and said it would absorb a US$6.5 billion pretax charge...

Jan 27, 2021 11:32 PM
Government & Economy

US core capital goods orders rise in boost to business investment

[WASHINGTON] New orders for key US-made capital goods increased for an eighth straight month in December, pointing...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Take precautions during CNY, says PM who will celebrate 'with eight visitors, not more, from the family'

Xi says 'patriots' should govern Hong Kong

Olam prices S$100m reopening of its 4% fixed-rate notes due Feb 2026

Colin Low resigns as CEO of FHT's managers after less than two years

16-year-old detained under ISA for plans to attack two mosques in Singapore

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for