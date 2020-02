China's finance ministry will give subsidies on interest payments for some firms hit by a spreading coronavirus outbreak, state-run newspaper Guangming Daily reported on Monday.

The subsidies will be based on 50 per cent of the interest rate on loans make by the central bank to support firms hit by the epidemic, for a period no longer than a year, the newspaper said.

REUTERS