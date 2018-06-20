You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China urges lenders 'to support HNA bond issues'

Wed, Jun 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

CHINA is easing HNA's glide path. Official pressure on banks could buttress the troubled conglomerate's efforts to refinance, and minimise the risk of an unplanned financial accident.

At a recent meeting led by the central bank, lenders were told to "support" HNA bonds, Bloomberg and Financial Times reported. That could mean buying new issues sold by HNA units, such as an upcoming 2 billion yuan (S$420 million) deal from Bohai Capital. That would be unorthodox elsewhere, but Chinese banks already own huge chunks of the bond market and are used to taking orders.

Moreover, while HNA has secured some big disposals, including shares in Hilton Worldwide for about US$5.6 billion, credit markets are jumpy. HNA dollar bonds due in 2020, which were sold last year with a 6 per cent coupon, now yield 15 per cent, according to Eikon data. And HNA has a hefty refinancing schedule. In February, UBS analysts said 60-65 per cent of its bonds would mature this year or next. They total US$14.3 billion, with nearly three-quarters of the amount in onshore securities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Support from banks could therefore help ensure demand for new borrowing, and prevent HNA from paying painfully high rates. That would buy time for more asset sales, to raise cash and further sharpen HNA's focus on travel.

In addition, policylender China Development Bank will handle future creditors' meetings, and lenders will now deal with HNA through head offices, according to Bloomberg. That might be meant to stop local officers inadvertently provoking a crisis. As the UBS analysts note, Chinese conglomerate debt often carries intra-group guarantees and cross-default clauses - meaning trouble can spread fast.

Beijing has taken apparently diverging approaches to acquisitive conglomerates, seemingly letting HNA and Dalian Wanda retrench in their own way even as it jailed the boss of Anbang and put his insurer under state control. But this is not necessarily contradictory, given different financial, legal and political considerations.

Anbang probably posed a greater direct threat to savers and could be seized under existing regulation. Overall, the direction is clear: bear down on financial risk and reckless foreign deals, while keeping a lid on social or financial disruption.

China's top leaders have agreed to help conglomerate HNA Group raise funds, Bloomberg reported.

Attendees at a June 12 meeting led by a senior official at the People's Bank of China were instructed "to support HNA's future bond issues", according to Bloomberg. The gathering included representatives from three regulators; the government of HNA's home province, Hainan; China Development Bank; and HNA co-chairman Chen Feng.

On June 16, Financial Times reported that Chinese banks were urged to support HNA's bonds, adding that a state takeover of the company was ruled out. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion

Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in search of S$200m rescue financing

US banks seen boosting shareholder payouts by US$30b despite stress tests

PBOC calls for cut in banks' reserve ratios, fuelling talk of easing

Young people will share data for cheaper premiums

US banks seen boosting payouts US$30b after stress tests

Editor's Choice

Jun 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion

BT_20180620_TUASPRING_3475189.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in search of S$200m rescue financing

BT_20180620_KRBOAT200U8Q_3475263.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Real Estate

Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
3 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
4 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
5 Stock market remains in correction mode
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion

BT_20180620_TUASPRING_3475189.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in search of S$200m rescue financing

Jun 20, 2018
Government & Economy

SMEs still upbeat about rest of the year, but trade tensions weigh on sentiment

BT_20180620_SKYLINE_3475255.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore relinquishes top spot in digital-competitiveness ranking

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening